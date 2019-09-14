Lebanon rolled to a 25-10, 25-17, 25-12 triumph over visiting LaVergne on Thursday night.
Kendall Arnold led the Lady Devils with 23 assists, three kills, two aces and two digs while Addie Grace Porter notched 19 digs, three kills and an assist; Olivia Carver 10 kills, three digs and two aces; Avery Harris nine kills and three digs and Erin Gallatin eight aces and six digs as Lebanon improved to 5-4 for the season and 4-1 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon will travel to Wilson Central on Tuesday.
MJ sweeps Smyrna
SMYRNA -- Mt. Juliet swept Smyrna 25-15, 25-16, 25-20 Thursday night.
Carson Van Hoven and Devon Smotherman each supplied 16 digs while Van Hoven spiked 10 kills for the Lady Bears. Allie Brady set up 30 assists while Keeton Brown finished with five blocks and Madison Pertuset three aces as Mt. Juliet improved to 10-8 for the season and 3-2 in District 9-AAA.
Mt. Juliet will step out of district Monday when the Lady Bears travel to Murfreesboro to take on Oakland. First serves will be at 5 p.m. for the junior varsity and 6 for the varsity.
