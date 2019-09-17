Lebanon escapes grip of LaVergne

LAVERGNE -- By the margin of a botched extra-point snap, Lebanon escaped Freedom Field with a 28-27 win over LaVergne last Friday night.
The Blue Devils built a 28-7 lead late in the first half before LaVergne scored on the final play of the half and took advantage of two interceptions to get to the verge of a tie. But the snap on the extra point with 4:15 to play misfired and Lebanon won the Battle of LHS to pull even at 2-2 for the season.
Lebanon quarterback Breeze Copas had all five of his pass completions in the first half (on seven attempts) 107 yards. Three of the completions went for scores -- a 10-yard touchdown toss to Daniel Davilla to cap a nine-play, 70-yard first-quarter drive; a 68-yard scoring strike to Levi Sampson in the second and a 20-yarder to Dalton Woods 1:51 before halftime. In addition, cornerback Keymontez Logue stepped in front of
a swing pass and took it 12 yards to the end zone 14 seconds after Davilla's scoring catch for a quick 14-0 getaway.
But LaVergne not only wouldn't go away, the Wolverines eventually put a big scare into Blue Devil Nation behind the passing of Levandrea Webb, who hit Isaiah Banner with a 12-yard touchdown toss in the final minute of the first quarter and Dagem Samuel from 4 yards out on the final play of the first half to trail 28-14 at halftime.
Webb's third touchdown toss went to Kaydon Gardner less than a minute into the fourth quarter before Raymond Banner's 10-yard scoring run brought LaVergne to within a point.
The Blue Devils will seek their first Region 4-6A win of the season this coming Friday when Hendersonville visits Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
