Lebanon gets past Mount Juliet in five sets

Lebanon outlasted visiting Mt. Juliet 19-25, 25-15, 25-27, 25-22, 16-14 Thursday night.
Maya Gipson led Lebanon with 13 digs, 11 kills, five assists and an ace while Addie Grace Porter produced 45 digs, two kills and two aces; Kendall Arnold 43 assists, 17 digs and seven kills; Olivia Carver 19 kills and 16 digs and Erin Gallatin 15 digs and an ace as the Lady Devils improved to 4-3 for the season and 3-1 in District 9-AAA.
Zoe Hayes had 20 assists for Mt. Juliet while Devon Smotherman supplied 12 digs, Carson Van Hoven 10 kills, Krista Marlin nine blocks and Keeton Brown three aces as the Lady Bears fell to 3-5, 2-2.
Mt. Juliet is competing in the Mid Tenn Classic this weekend. Lebanon will return to action Monday at Ravenwood.
Lady Wildcats respond to first loss by rallying past Smyrna
SMYRNA -- Wilson Central bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 16-25, 25-16, 25-8, 25-19 win over Smyrna on Thursday.
Emilee McDonald led the Lady Wildcats with 15 assists, 10 digs, four kills and an ace while Anna Kate Guethlein added 18 assists and 10 digs, Nicole Brill 14 kills and Sydney Dalton 13 as Central improved to 7-1.
The Lady Wildcats were coming off a 25-22, 25-20, 26-24 setback at Siegel on Wednesday.
Brill totaled 10 digs, nine kills and an ace while Taryn Wilson supplied 26 digs and Dalton 10 kills.
