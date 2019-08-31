HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon' boys won a tri-match Thursday with Beech and Hendersonville at Country Hills. The Lady Devils also won.
Led by Mark McDearman's 74, the Blue Devils turned in a 325. Hendersonville shot 344 and Beech 402.
Ryan Becht shot 79, Ethan Keith 83 and Lindin Palmer 89 for Lebanon. Adrian Cheesman's 92 didn't count against the Blue Devils' team score.
Lebanon's girls posted a 191 to Hendersonville's 193 and Beech's 220.
Makenzie Mohr led the Lady Devils with an 89, followed by Amari Vaught's 102. Kaitlyn Anderson's 108 didn't count.
Lebanon will remain in Wilson County on Tuesday when the Blue Devils face Mt. Juliet and Wilson Central at Pine Creek.
Wilson Central sweeps Macon County
LAFAYETTE -- Wilson Central's boys and girls posted wins over Macon County at the Macon County Golf Course on Thursday.
The Wildcats won with 330, led by Trey Melvin's 75. Ty Baker added an 80, Mason Adcock 81 and Zac Wilson 94. Ethan Marcum turned in a 100 while Eston Parson posted a 109 and Noah Hunter 120 to finish outside the cut.
Wilson Central's Castle sisters posted a 157 with Kate shooting 77, Sarah 80 and Molly 96. Haley Lannom's 100 and Dorothy Montanye's 131 did not count against the team score.
Central will host Lebanon and Mt. Juliet on Tuesday at Pine Creek.
