NASHVILLE -- The games were close, but Lebanon swept host Hillsboro 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 Tuesday.
Addie Grace Porter posted 26 digs, two kills, two assists and an ace for Lebanon while Kendall Arnold collected 22 assists, 15 digs, five kills and two aces; Olivia Carver 12 digs and 11 kills and Haley Mitchell six kills and four digs as the Lady Devils improved to 3-3 for the season.
Lebanon will return to District 9-AAA action Thursday when the Lady Devils play host to Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m.
Lady 'Cats climb back from Game 1 loss to beat White House Heritage
GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central rebounded from a first-game loss to defeat visiting White House Heritage 23-25, 25-13, 25-10, 25-21 Tuesday.
Nicole Brill led the Lady Wildcats with 12 kills, eight digs and four aces while Sydney Dalton finished with 14 kills and two aces, Sydney McClure eight kills and five digs and Taryn Wilson 18 digs.
Wilson Central traveled to Siegel on Wednesday night and will visit Smyrna in District 9-AAA action at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Watertown takes 10th triumph
GORDONSVILLE -- Watertown rolled past District 7-A rival Gordonsville 25-14, 25-22, 25-16 Tuesday.
Mackailyn Cherry served up four aces for Watertown while Brookelyn Davis had three and Abby Parkerson and Alie Tunks one each.
Natalie Fountain and Brittni Allison each had a block.
Cherry set up 17 assists and Davis 14.
Sydney Murrell managed 13 digs while Tunks finished with four and Cherry and Faith Pulley two apiece.
Davis spiked 14 kills while Fountain nailed nine, Allison five and Cherry three as the Lady Purple Tigers improved to 10-2 for the season and 5-0 in the district.
Watertown will play host to Wilson Central at 5:30 p.m. Monday during which all military, first responders and city and county officials will be honored.
Lady Bears beaten by two-time state champs
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet lost to two-time Class AA state champion Portland 25-21, 21-25, 26-24, 25-16 Tuesday.
Allie Brady led the Lady Bears with 16 assists and three aces while Krista Marlin finished with 14 blocks and eight kills and Lindsay Merritt 15 digs as Mt. Juliet slipped to 3-4 for the season.
Mt. Juliet will return to District 9-AAA action at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Lebanon.
