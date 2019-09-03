HERMITAGE -- Lebanon's Aiden Britt broke the tape in winning the boys' division of the Voyles Classic at the Hermitage on Saturday morning.
Britt crossed the finish line in 16:11 to lead the 405-runner field as Lebanon finished 14th with 431 points.
Other Blue Devil finishers were Judah Bender, 72nd in 18:59; Charles Hopper, 100th in 20:06; Jackson Andrews, 117th in 20:30; Hayden Jones, 141st in 21:31; Bryson Glover, 155th in 22:03 and Neil Nelson, 161st in 22:26.
Jeremy Taylor was 198th in the junior-varsity race in 23:46.
Lebanon's girls finished 17th with 476 points, led by India Mastin's 39th place in 22:40.
Also for the Lady Devils, Madeline Walker was 92nd in 25:54, Emily Barba 106th in 26:18, Lauren Vaden 112th in 26:52 and Emma Herren 127th in 29:16.
