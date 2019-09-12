Lebanon's Keith hits hole-in-one in shortened golf match

In a match shortened due to weather, Lebanon's Ethan Keith hit a hole-in-one on his way to an even-par Tuesday afternoon at Five Oaks Golf & Country Club.
Keith aced the 147-yard par-3 No. 16 hole with a 9-iron on his way to even par through 15 holes.
Facing Hendersonville and Station Camp in Lebanon's only home match of the season, the Blue Devils' Mark McDearman was part of the only group to finish its round as he finished with a 73.
Linden Palmer was 6-over through 14 holes. Ryan Becht was 8-over and Adrian Cheesman 12-over with three holes to go when play was halted.
Katelyn Anderson and Daryl Mitchell each shot 46 on the front nine for Lady Devils.
Lebanon will next play in the Bluegrass Invitational at 9 a.m. next Monday at Bluegrass Country Club in Hendersonville.
