Lebanon's Kimble signs with Blue Mountain softball

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
Lebanon High outfielder/catcher Madi Kimble signs a softball scholarship with Blue Mountain College on Thursday. Seated with her are (from left) sister Bailey and parents Jonathan and Mandy Kimble. Standing are LHS assistant coach Sara Burger, Blue Mo untain coach Ken Hardwick, Lady Devil head coach Jody Atwood and assistant April Harris.
