Lebanon edged visiting Smyrna 2-1 in girls' soccer action Thursday.
Alyssia Francis and Abby Bode scored for Lebanon while Molley McElhiney had 15 saves as the Lady Devils improved to 3-0 in District 9-AAA.
Lebanon will play host to Mt. Juliet at 7 p.m. next Thursday.
