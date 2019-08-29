SMYRNA -- Lebanon outlasted Smyrna 18-25, 25-13, 25-16, 21-25, 15-12 in District 9-AAA action Tuesday.
Olivia Carver led Lebanon with 22 kills, 21 digs and two aces while Addie Grace Porter produced 40 digs and a kill, Avery Harris nine kills and four digs, freshman Erin Gallatin 13 digs and five aces and Kendall Arnold 37 assists, 18 digs and four aces as the Lady Devils improved to 2-3 for the season and 2-1 in district action.
Lebanon is scheduled to travel to Nashville on Tuesday to take on Hillsboro at 6 p.m.
Watertown wears out Westmoreland in three sets
WATERTOWN -- Watertown continued its solid start Tuesday with a 25-6, 25-6, 25-9 win over Westmoreland.
Senior Mackailyn Cherry served up eight aces while Brookelyn Davis delivered 10 kills and a block as the Lady Purple Tigers improved to 8-2 for the season and 3-0 in District 7-A.
Natalie Fountain, Morgan Brown and Abby Parkerson each pounded four kills while Brittni Allison added three, Cherry and Gala Holbrooks two apiece and Mikayla Nix one.
Sydney Murrell supplied six digs while Ali Conrad finished with five, Davis three and Fountain and Faith Pulley one apiece.
Murrell and Parkerson each produced four aces while Davis, Fountain, Pulley and Brown added one apiece.
Cherry set up 19 assists, Davis 10 and Murrell one.
Watertown will play host to Trousdale County at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
Lady Bears beat Beech
MT. JULIET -- Mt. Juliet defeated Beech 25-9, 29-27, 23-25, 25-16 Tuesday.
Zoe Hayes had 21 assists and four aces for Mt. Juliet while Lindsay Merritt managed 12 digs, Cate Van Hoven 10 kills and Keeton Brown nine blocks as the Lady Bears improved to 3-2 for the season.
Mt. Juliet will play host to rival Wilson Central at 6 p.m. Thursday in District 9-AAA action. The freshmen will serve off at 4 p.m. and the junior varsity at 5.
Lady Saints fall to Friendship
MT. JULIET -- Friendship Christian defeated Mt. Juliet Christian 25-20, 22-25, 25-20, 25-19 Tuesday.
The Lady Saints lost despite 32 digs and 16 kills from Davey Slaughter, 25 digs from Megan Blackwell and 19 assists from Taylor Wilson.
Lebanon sweptat Blackman
MURFREESBORO -- Lebanon was shut out at Blackman 25-18, 25-20, 28-26 Monday.
Olivia Carver led Lebanon with 11 kills, eight digs and two aces while Addie Grace Porter produced 20 digs, two kills and an ace; Kendall Arnold 24 assists, seven digs and two aces and Haley Mitchell six kills and two digs.
Watertown outlasts Macon County 3-1
WATERTOWN -- Watertown outlasted Macon County 3-1 Monday in what Lady Purple Tiger coach Brandy Holcomb described as "an intense battle of defense and hard hitting."
Sydney Murrell totaled 27 digs while Alie Tunks had 20 for Watertown. Brookelyn Davis delivered 13, Faith Pulley nine, Mackailyn Cherry eight, Abby Parkerson four and Natalie Fountain two.
Fountain and Davis each spiked 18 kills while middle blockers Parkerson and Brittni Allison finished with five apiece, Cherry three, Murrell two and Mikayla Nix one.
Davis had four blocks, including three solo. Fountain (two solo) and Allison had three each, including two solo. Cherry and Parkerson pitched in a solo block apiece.
Tunks served up four aces while Davis and Murrell had three each, Cherry two and Pulley one.
Davis set up 27 assists and Cherry 25 while Murrell managed three.
Watertown, coming off a 3-2 weekend at the Showdown at the Sunsphere in Knoxville last weekend, improved to 7-2 for the season going into Tuesday's District 7-A home match against Westmoreland.
Mt. Juliet swept by Cookeville
MT. JULIET -- Cookeville came to Mt. Juliet and swept the Lady Bears 25-17, 25-23, 25-23 Monday night.
Cate Van Hoven led the Lady Bears with 11 digs and 10 kills while Allie Brady set up 13 assists, Krista Marlin five blocks and Devon Smotherman andLindsay Merritt two aces each as Mt. Juliet slipped to 2-2 for the season going into Tuesday's home match against Beech.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.