LGCC Senior Scramble

Submitted to The Democrat

Larry Tomlinson (left) and Elmer Scott, as well as Tim Campbell and Scott Myers (not pictured) won the June 13 Lebanon Golf & Country Club Senior Scramble with a minus-13.

