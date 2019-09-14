LGCC Senior Scramble 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Submitted to The DemocratAndy Howell, Dottie Teague, Larry Jones, William Price and Scott Myers won the June 6 Lebanon Golf & Country Club Senior Scramble with a minus-14. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Green Hill High School construction continues Residents oppose Maple Hill Road development Lebanon works on stricter noise ordinance Debunked! Most Americans do support the U.S. engaging in world affairs, not retreating Lebanon breezes past LaVergne Cumberland opens Bluegrass play vs. Thomas More Rotary donates to Wilson Books from Birth Public Agenda Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebanon Police Department investigating fatal shootingOne dead in Monday shooting near LebanonAssault raises questions over Trousdale prison conditionsMan faces charges after morning pursuitArrest made after mayor receives death threatDeath noticesDeath NoticesCounty approves incentives for logistics centerEmployee assaulted at Trousdale Turner Correctional CenterInez Major Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Sep 14 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Sep 14, 2019 Sep 16 PORTLAND QUARTERBACK CLUB MEETING Mon, Sep 16, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.