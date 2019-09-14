Long trip for short fish

Mt. Juliet's Owen Davis recently traveled over 1,000 miles to catch some four- and five-inch fish.
Well, there was a little more to it than that.
"Getting a chance to catch some native brook trout was just part of the experience," says Owen, who was accompanied on the adventure to Colorado by wife Terrie and daughter Rachel.
"I had been to Colorado before, on elk hunts, and I loved its natural beauty," he says. "I wanted to go back and share it with my wife and daughter -- and also catch some brook trout while I was at it."
Owen immersed himself in the task, practicing fly-fishing on ponds around his home.
"I'd never fly-fished before, and I was a little intimidated by how hard it looked," he says. "But I got it down well enough to catch several trout on a fly."
Accompanied by a friend who operates an outfitters camp in the region, Owen caught the brightly-speckled little trout in the San Juan National Forest, "in a tiny, shallow stream that was so cold and clear it looked like you could drink from it. Obviously, the fish were too small to fight very hard, but it was fun catching them. I released them as soon as I caught them."
Along with the little brookies, Owen also caught some native rainbows.
The family did some sight-seeing, visiting the famed Mesa Verde Indian ruins and traveling through mule-deer country.
"One morning we spotted a herd of mule deer near the road and stopped to take photos and videos," Owen says. "I figured they would run off as soon as we stopped, but they didn't. We got some great shots."
Owen for 30 years has operated Nature's Gallery aquatic management, treating ponds and fountains around commercial buildings for algae. He gained outdoors recognition a decade ago when he bagged a rare 6-bearded turkey.
He killed the gobbler in Davidson County, and had it mounted by veteran taxidermist Foster Butt of Madison. Butt said turkeys sometimes have two beards, and even three on occasion, but six beards is almost unheard of. (Wildlife biologists don't know the purpose of a turkey's beard.)
"I have the turkey hanging on my wall," Owen says. "It's pretty unique."
Owen for years has hunted and fished in and around Wilson County, with such lakes as Old Hickory and Percy Priest virtually in his back yard, teeming with good-sized fish.
Some might wonder why he would make a 2,000-mile round-trip trek to catch fish the size of the bait used for some species back home. Or get excited over seeing mule deer, when whitetails browse in fields around his house.
"They are a different species, which makes them interesting," Owen says.
"But it's more than that. It's not just the wildlife. It's about the surroundings, the scenery, the entire experience. You have to experience it to appreciate it, and when you do, you'll treasure it for the rest of your life."
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.