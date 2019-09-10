HENDERSONVILLE -- Lebanon's girls finished 12th and the boys 15th Saturday in the Coleman Midgett Race at Sanders Ferry Park.
The Lady Devils accumulated 347 points while the Blue Devils finished with 411.
India Mastin led the Lady Devils with a 12th-place finish in 21:40. Madeline Walker was 78th in 25:03 while Lauren Vaden finished 103rd in 26:16, Emily Barba 115th in 27:01 and Emma Herren 127th in 28:44.
Judah Bender led Lebanon's boys with a 56th-place finish in 18:54 while Charles Hopper was 67th in 19:16, Hayden Jones 107th in 20:42, Bryson Glover 118th in 21:04, Neil Nelson 120th in 21:08 and Jeremy Taylor 134th in 22:02.
Nathan Binion was 112th in the combined junior-varsity race in 29:43.
