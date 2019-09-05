MT. JULIET -- Led by Mark McDearman and Ryan Becht, Lebanon's boys beat Mt. Juliet 310-336 in boys' golf action Tuesday afternoon at Pine Creek.
McDearman shot a 5-under 67 while Becht turned in a season-best 75. Ethan Keith carded an 981 and Linden Palmer 87. Ryan Wood's 95 didn't count against the team score.
Devin Speight's 77 led the Golden Bears.
Mt. Juliet's girls won 95-191 as Claire Fogg's 82 lead the Lady Bears.
Makenzie Mohr's 91 led the Lady Devils while Katelyn Anderson shot 100. Amari Vaught's 107 didn't count against the team score.
Lebanon will face Beech and host Springfield at the Legacy Golf Course in Springfield on Thursday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.