Miller's OT field goal lifts Watertown past Trousdale

WATERTOWN -- The inside track to the Region 4-2A championship belongs to Watertown after the Purple Tigers rallied Friday night to defeat Trousdale County 16-13 in overtime.
Cole Miller's 20-yard field goal sent Watertown players into celebration as coaches and fans joined them on the home sideline at Robinson Stadium.
"If you go back and look, we were the ones stopping ourselves in the first half with all kinds of penalties," said Watertown coach Gavin Webster. "We just said, 'Give yourself a shot in the fourth quarter.' We feel like if we could clean some stuff up, we could win this game."
Trousdale County (1-1, 0-1) took a 13-0 halftime lead into the locker room on a 44-yard scoring run from quarterback Jayden Hicks and a 25-yard burst from fullback Cameron Rankins.
Watertown (2-1, 1-0) had opportunities in the opening half but failed to cash in, being stopped on downs once inside the Jackets' 10-yard line and having another drive stalled by consecutive sacks on third and fourth down.
The Purple Tigers finally got on the scoreboard with 23 seconds left in the third quarter as quarterback Brayden Cousino found Quanterrius Hughes-Malone down the left sideline for a 49-yard touchdown to cut the gap to 13-7.
Cousino managed just 26 passing yards in the first half but finished 9-of-18 for 112 yards and a touchdown.
The Purple Tigers defense came to life late as well, forcing five turnovers. The turning point came when Elijah Williams intercepted a Trousdale pass with just under four minutes to play as the Yellow Jackets attempted to run out the clock.
Eight plays later, Jordan Carter scored from 7 yards out to tie the game with 1:41 remaining. Miller's extra-point try missed, forcing overtime.
"We had drives that were moving, three, four, five yards and then all of a sudden we'd turn the ball over," said Trousdale County coach Blake Satterfield. "You can't compete with good teams like that."
Trousdale County fumbled on its opening possession of the extra period, setting up Miller's redeeming kick.
"It was a tale of two halves," Webster said. "The defense kept us in the game and we cleaned up some stuff and were able to come out with a win against a great football team."
Watertown will celebrate homecoming on Friday against DeKalb County, while Trousdale County will play host to Gordonsville. Both kickoffs will be at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.