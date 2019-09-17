Lebanon 28, LaVergne 27
Lebanon | 14 | 14 | 0 | 0—28
LaVergne | 7 | 7 | 0 | 13—27
First quarter
Lebanon—Daniel Davila 10 pass from Breeze Copas (Christian Pena kick), 3:26.
Lebanon—Keymontez Logue 12 interception return (Pena kick), 3:12.
LaVergne—Isaiah Banner 12 pass from Levandrea Webb (Rodrigu Majano kick), :41.
Second quarter
Lebanon—Levi Sampson 68 pass from Copas (Pena kick), 7:37.
Lebanon—Dalton Woods 20 pass from Copas (Pena kick), 1:51.
LaVergne—Dagem Samuel 4 pass from Webb (Majano kick), 0:00.
Fourth quarter
LaVergne—Kaydon Gardner 11 pass from Webb (Majano kick), 11:08.
LaVergne—Raymond Banner 10 run (bad snap), 4:15.
Team statistics
| Leb | LaV
First downs | 14 | 18
Rushes-yards | 37-174 | 187
Passing yards | 107 | 187
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 5-10-2 | 14-28-1
Total offense | 281 | 248
Penalties-yards | 8-51 | 9-69
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Lebanon: DeQuantay Shannon 14-39, La’Quentin Hearn 11-61, Tyson Kelley 1-9, Breeze Copas 7-63, Brandon Martin 2-2.
PASSING—Lebanon: Breeze Copas 5-10-2—107.
RECEIVING—Lebanon: Levi Sampson 1-68, Tyson Kelley 1-9, Daniel Davilla 1-10, Dalton Woods 1-20.
