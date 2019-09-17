Wilson Central 54, Antioch 0

WCHS | 7 | 27 | 14 | 6—54

AHS | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0

First quarter

WCHS-Ali 9 run (Atwell kick), 7:33

Second quarter

WCHS-Lewis 9 run (kick failed), 11:52

WCHS-Smith interception return (Atwell kick), 10:03

WCHS-Hatchett 13 run (Atwell kick), 6:11

WCHS-Ali 5 pass from Lewis (Atwell kick), 1:14

Third quarter

WCHS-Robinson run (Atwell kick), 9:40

WCHS-Morrow 47 run (Atwell kick), 2:09

Fourth quarter

WCHS-Tramontano 28 pass from Shults (kick failed), 7:50

Team Statistics

| WCHS | AHS

First Downs | 19 | 4

Rushes-yards | 27-255 | 19-10

Passing yards | 95 | 34

Return yards | 86 | 97

Comp.-Att. | 5-5 | 6-15

Punts-yards | 0-0 | 6-159

Penalties-Yards | 8-60 | 6-45

Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 0-0

Individual Statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central, Robinson 9-75, Morrow 3-56, Hatchett 4-51, Widelock 2-44, Ali 3-17, Lewis 1-9, Shults 3-6, Nolan 2-(-3). Antioch, Edwards 1-19, Davis 11-6, Ganaway 2-3 7, Albright 5-16

PASSING—Wilson Central, Lewis 4-4—67, Shults 1-1—28. Antioch, Albright 6-15—34

RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Duke 1-45, Tramontano 1-28, Widelock 1-11, Spickard 1-6, Ali 1-5. Antioch, Edwards 4-25, Hailey 2-9

