Wilson Central 54, Antioch 0
WCHS | 7 | 27 | 14 | 6—54
AHS | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
First quarter
WCHS-Ali 9 run (Atwell kick), 7:33
Second quarter
WCHS-Lewis 9 run (kick failed), 11:52
WCHS-Smith interception return (Atwell kick), 10:03
WCHS-Hatchett 13 run (Atwell kick), 6:11
WCHS-Ali 5 pass from Lewis (Atwell kick), 1:14
Third quarter
WCHS-Robinson run (Atwell kick), 9:40
WCHS-Morrow 47 run (Atwell kick), 2:09
Fourth quarter
WCHS-Tramontano 28 pass from Shults (kick failed), 7:50
Team Statistics
| WCHS | AHS
First Downs | 19 | 4
Rushes-yards | 27-255 | 19-10
Passing yards | 95 | 34
Return yards | 86 | 97
Comp.-Att. | 5-5 | 6-15
Punts-yards | 0-0 | 6-159
Penalties-Yards | 8-60 | 6-45
Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 0-0
Individual Statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central, Robinson 9-75, Morrow 3-56, Hatchett 4-51, Widelock 2-44, Ali 3-17, Lewis 1-9, Shults 3-6, Nolan 2-(-3). Antioch, Edwards 1-19, Davis 11-6, Ganaway 2-3 7, Albright 5-16
PASSING—Wilson Central, Lewis 4-4—67, Shults 1-1—28. Antioch, Albright 6-15—34
RECEIVING—Wilson Central, Duke 1-45, Tramontano 1-28, Widelock 1-11, Spickard 1-6, Ali 1-5. Antioch, Edwards 4-25, Hailey 2-9
