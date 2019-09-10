Wilson Central 20, Rossview 14
WCHS | 0 | 0 | 10 | 10—20
RHS | 7 | 0 | 7 | 7—14
First quarter
RHS- Prescott 1 run (Pardo kick), 5:15
Third quarter
WCHS- Lewis 58 run (Atwell kick), 8:04
WCHS- Atwell 31 FG, 4:59
Fourth quarter
WCHS- Blount 72 interception return (Atwell kick), 9:27
WCHS- Atwell 23 FG, 1:10
RHS- Bolster 51 pass from Sibert (Pardo kick), 0:10
Team statistics
| WCHS | RHS
First Downs | 8 | 11
Rushes-yards | 30-157 | 32-62
Passing yards | 80 | 125
Return yards | 16 | 102
Comp.-Att. | 5-14 | 12-25
Punts-yards | 8-275 | 9-282
Penalties-Yards | 8-65 | 6-60
Fumbles-lost | 0-0 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Wilson Central: Lewis 8-75, Ali 13-43, Smith 3-34, Hatchett 4-5, Robinson 1-5, Widelock 1- (-5). Rossview: Phillips 19-60, Sibert 11-1, Prescott 2-1.
PASSING—Wilson Central: Lewis 5-14-80. Rossview: Sibert 12-24-125, Rowland 0-1-0.
RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Smith 2-47, Lawrence 1-17, Widelock 1-12, Robinson 1-4. Rossview: Bolster 4-86, Davis 2-23, Montague 2-16, Phillips 4-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.