Wilson Central 20, Rossview 14

WCHS | 0 | 0 | 10 | 10—20

RHS | 7 | 0 | 7 | 7—14

First quarter

RHS- Prescott 1 run (Pardo kick), 5:15

Third quarter

WCHS- Lewis 58 run (Atwell kick), 8:04

WCHS- Atwell 31 FG, 4:59

Fourth quarter

WCHS- Blount 72 interception return (Atwell kick), 9:27

WCHS- Atwell 23 FG, 1:10

RHS- Bolster 51 pass from Sibert (Pardo kick), 0:10

Team statistics

| WCHS | RHS

First Downs | 8 | 11

Rushes-yards | 30-157 | 32-62

Passing yards | 80 | 125

Return yards | 16 | 102

Comp.-Att. | 5-14 | 12-25

Punts-yards | 8-275 | 9-282

Penalties-Yards | 8-65 | 6-60

Fumbles-lost | 0-0 0-0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Wilson Central: Lewis 8-75, Ali 13-43, Smith 3-34, Hatchett 4-5, Robinson 1-5, Widelock 1- (-5). Rossview: Phillips 19-60, Sibert 11-1, Prescott 2-1.

PASSING—Wilson Central: Lewis 5-14-80. Rossview: Sibert 12-24-125, Rowland 0-1-0.

RECEIVING—Wilson Central: Smith 2-47, Lawrence 1-17, Widelock 1-12, Robinson 1-4. Rossview: Bolster 4-86, Davis 2-23, Montague 2-16, Phillips 4-0.

