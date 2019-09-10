Macon County 55, Mt. Juliet Christian 7
MC | 28 | 14 | 6 | 7 - 55
MJCA | 0 | 0 | 0 |7 – 7
First quarter
MC – Ethan Jenkins 37 run (Ryan Underwood kick).
MC – Isaac Belton 4 run (Underwood kick).
MC – Jenkins 40 interception return (Underwood kick).
MC – Cameron Houston 4 run (Underwood kick).
Second quarter
MC – Cameron Mercer 32 pass from Jon Mark Gammons (Underwood kick).
MC – Houston 5 pass from Gammons (Underwood kick).
Third quarter
MC – Houston 40 interception return (kick failed).
Fourth quarter
MJCA – Christian Link 4 run (Carter Branim kick).
MC – Ty Lowhorn 1 run (Brady Flores kick).
MC | MJCA
First downs | 15 | 15
Rushes-Yards | 26-260 | 26-71
Comp-Att-Ints | 5-5-0 | 14-27-5
Passing yards | 81 | 64
Fumbles-Lost | 0-0 | 0-0
Punts-Avg. | 0-0 | 2-11.0
Penalties-Yards | 9-103 | 6-47
Rushing
Macon County – Ethan Jenkins 3-68, Ty Lowhorn 3-60, Dylan Chupp 2-48, Cameron Houston 6-39, Nate Green 4-19, Isaac Belton 3-12, Jon Mark Gammons 1-9, Logan Whittemore 2-6, Rawley Ritchie 1-2, Braydee Brooks 1-(-3).
Mt. Juliet Christian – Rowen Cordell 9-45, Braxton Lambert 5-22, Christian Link 4-17, Jordan Willis 1-8, Montrell Walker 1-2, B.J. Campbell 4-(-1), Jack Crouch 1-(-8), Carter Branim 1-(-14).
Passing
Macon County – Jon Mark Gammons 4-4-0 64, Braydee Brooks 1-1-0 17.
Mt. Juliet Christian – Christian Link 13-25-5 55, Holden Locum 1-2-0 9.
Receiving
Macon County – Cameron Mercer 2-50, Landon Whittemore 1-17, Jenkins 1-9, Houston 1-5.
Mt. Juliet Christian – Jack Crouch 5-43, Montrell Walker 4-23, Kameron Curtis 1-9, Rowen Cordell 2-4, Jordan Willis 2-(-15).
