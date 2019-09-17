Watertown 42, DeKalb County 20
DeKalb County | 7 | 0 | 7 | 6—20
Watertown | 14 | 21 | 7 | 0—42
First quarter
Water - Watts 13 pass from Cousino (Miller kick) 6:50.
DC - Nokes 30 pass from Aldino (Kilgore kick) 3:10.
Water - Carter 7 run (Miller kick) :25.
Second quarter
Water - Williams 19 pass from Cousino (Miller kick) 9:24
Water - Williams 34 pass from Cousino (Miller kick) 3:15
Water - Carey 3 run (Miller kick)
Third quarter
DC - Knowles 10 pass from Aldino (Kilgore kick) 9:47
Water - Carey 4 run (Miller kick) 6:43.
Fourth quarter
DC - Cross 13 pass from Kilgore (No PAT Try) :00.
Team statistics
| DeKalb | Watertown
First Downs | 3 | 7
Rushes-yards | 7-38 | 55-291
Passing yards | 112 | 107
Comp.-Att-Int | 9-16-0 | 8-14-0
Turnovers | 0 | 1
Punts-yards | 27.9 | 2-30
Penalties-Yards | 9-90 | 6-47
Individual statistics
RUSHING - DeKalb: Martin 3-28, Isaac Cross 1-17, Vickers 2-5, Hale 2-2, Kilgore 1-2, Aldino 17-(-14), Team 1-(-2). Watertown: Carey 17-114, Carter 7-61, Cousino 9-51, Hughes-Malone 2-31, Watts 5-7, Jaynes 2-7, Wills 3-4, Halbert 1-1, Cason 2-0, Seay 2-0, Wright 4-(-3), Team 1-(-22).
PASSING - DeKalb: Aldino 8-12-0-99, Kilgore 1-4-0-13. Watertown: Cousino 8-14-0-107.
RECEIVING - DeKalb: Nokes 2-42, Munoz 2-4, Knowles 1-30, Ladet 1-19, May 1-2, Jones 1-2. Watertown: Williams 3-66, Watts 3-34 , Cater 1-5, Carey 1-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.