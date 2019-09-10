Cumberland 14, Cincinnati Christian 6
Cincinnati Christian | 6 | 0 | 0 | 0—6
Cumberland | 7 | 7 | 0 | 0—14
First quarter
Cumberland—Telvin Rucker 3 run (Robbie Brewington kick), 9:52.
Cincinnati Christian—Adam Sanders 10 run (kick blocked), 4:03.
Second quarter
Cumberland—Rucker 1 run (Brewington kick), 5:11.
Team statistics
| Cin | Cum
First downs | 13 | 21
—Rushing | 4 | 17
—Passing | 8 | 3
—Penalty | 1 | 1
Rushes-yards | 23-54 | 60-253
Passing yards | 107 | 50
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 11-21-3 | 5-11-0
Punts-avg. | 5-32.8 | 4-30.2
Penalties-yards | 6-40 | 8-72
Fumbles-lost | 1-0 | 2-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cincinnati Christian: Adam Sanders 12-46, Jamar Nuby 7-15, Evan Crim 2-(-3), Derrick Taylor 2-(-4). Cumberland: Treyl Sheppard 14-79, Telvin Rucker 19-75, Kris Parker 9-55, Joseph Rushin 10-28, Kendal Johnson 2-10, Riley Darden 2-5, Chris Gatewood 2-2, Denarius Toliver 1-0, Team 1-(-1).
PASSING—Cincinnati Christian: Derrick Taylor 11-21-3—107. Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 5-11-0—50.
RECEIVING— Cincinnati Christian: Craig Willis 4-39, Chris Williams 3-24, Zach Pickett 1-17, Maceo Clinton 1-10, Hayden Votaw 1-9, J’Juan Briggs 1-8. Cumberland: Chris Gatewood 1-22, Ian Hafner 1-14, Denarius Toliver 1-11, Ty Jobe 1-3, Rezim Robinson 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Cumberland: Robbie Brewington 29 (off left upright).
