Mt. Juliet 24, Lebanon 7

Mt. Juliet | 7 | 7 | 7 | 3—24

Lebanon | 0 | 0 | 7 | 0—7

First quarter

Mt. Juliet — Jamari Sowell 62 pass from Brice Messenger (Tyler Johnson kick), 9:21.

Second quarter

Mt. Juliet — Jordan Braswell 6 run (Johnson kick), 11:19.

Third quarter

Lebanon — De’Quantay Shannon 28 pass from Breeze Copas (Christian Pena kick), 4:45.

Mt. Juliet — Conlin Baggott 23 run (Johnson kick), 2:25.

Fourth quarter

Mt. Juliet — Johnson 38 FG, 4:38.

Team statistics

| Mt.J | Leb

First downs | 11 | 8

—Rushing | 6 | 2

—Passing | 4 | 5

—Penalty | 1 | 1

Rushes-yards | 35-156 | 30-105

Passing yards | 144 | 133

—Comp.-Att.-Int | 9-18-1 | 9-15-2

Punts-avg. | 2-38.5 | 5-32.4

Penalties-yards | 7-55 | 13-102

Fumbles lost | 2 | 0

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Mt. Juliet: Camron Malone 3-8, Jordan Braswell 11-56, Brice Messenger 4-19, Jamari Sowell 1-(-4), Conlin Baggott 16-77. Lebanon: De’Quantay Shannon 12-25, Tyson Kelley 2-(-1), Breeze Copas 10-39, La’Quentin Hearn 4-37, Team, 1-(-1), Eli Clemmons 1-6.

PASSING—Mt. Juliet: Brice Messenger 9-18-1—144. Lebanon: De’Quantay Shannon 1-1-0—14, Breeze Copas 7-13-2—93, Eli Clemmons 1-1-0—26.

RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet: Jamari Sowell 2-87, Tayshaun Thompson 3-14, Malik Bowen 4-43. Lebanon: Tyson Kelley 3-23, Dalton Woods 1-9, Will Seats 1-14, Polo Phillips 1-27, Levi Sampson 1-6, De’Quantay Shannon 1-28, Joseph Moore 1-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Mt. Juliet, Tyler Johnson 47 (short)

