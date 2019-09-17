Friendship Christian 46, Grace Baptist 7
Friendship Christian | 14 | 29 | 3 | 0—46
Grace Baptist | 0 | 0 | 0 | 7—7
First quarter
Friendship Christian—Justin Seagraves 17 run (Neill Kane kick), 9:51.
Friendship Christian—Jaheim Robinson 20 run (Kane kick), 1:37.
Second quarter
Friendship Christian—Dorian Champion 52 punt return (Drew Porter run), 11:53.
Friendship Christian—Seagraves 19 run (Champion run), 7:41.
Friendship Christian—Robinson 3 run (Kane kick), 4:08.
Friendship Christian—Robinson 1 run (took knee), 2:24.
Third quarter
Friendship Christian—Kane 27 FG, 4:28.
Fourth quarter
Grace Baptist—Cooper Knecht 35 pass from Mason Long (kick good), 4:04.
Team statistics
| FC | GB
First downs | 11 | 6
Rushes-yards | 33-325 | 25-73
Passing yards | 0 | 65
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 0-2-0 | 7-16-0
Penalties-yards | 6-40 | 6-42
Fumbles-lost | 0-0 | 1-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Friendship Christian: Jaheim Robinson 6-40, Justin Seagraves 7-173, Dorian Champion 4-31, Drew Porter 4-29, Delanie Majors 5-20, Chase Eakes 5-25, Mason Maddox 2-7. Grace Baptist: Joe Colbaugh 4-(-6), Cooper Knecht 11-4, Mason Long 7-77, Tyler Parrott 3-(-2).
PASSING—Friendship Christian: Justin Seagraves 0-1-0—0, Mason Maddox 0-1-0—0. Grace Baptist: Mason Long 4-5-0—47, Cooper Knecht 3-11-0—18.
RECEIVING—Grace Baptist: Cooper Knecht 3-47, Tyler Parrott 1-6, Caleb Adams 1-6, Joe Colbaugh 2-6.
