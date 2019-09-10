Friendship Christian 22 Donelson Christian 6

Friendship Christian | 3 | 0 | 16 | 3—22

Donelson Christian | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6—6

First quarter

FCS - Kane 28 FG 6:16

Third quarter

FCS - Robinson 5 run (Kane kick) 7:57

FCS – Howell run out of the end zone for safety 3:39

FCS - Seagraves 9 run (Kane kick) 1:38

Fourth quarter

FCS – Kane 30 FG 10:04.

DCA - Howell 36 pass from Kelley (kick blocked) 2:13.

Team statistics

| FCS | DCA

First Downs | 13 10

Rushes-yards | 41-184 | 30-131

Passing yards​ | 61 | 149

Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-6-0 | 9-20-1

Turnovers | 0 | 2

Punts-yards | 3-36.6 | 2-25.0

Penalties-Yards | 2-20 | 3-25

Individual statistics

RUSHING - FCS: Robinson 14-104, Seagraves 18-64, Champion 3-13, 2-2, Porter 1-1 Team 2-(-5). DCA: Russell 3-47, Jordan Lewis 10-34, Jon Lewis 8-34, Turner 5-16, Tripp 1-3, Howell 1-(-1), Kelley 2-(-2).

PASSING – FCS: Seagraves 4-6-0-61. DCA: Kelley 9-20-1-149

RECEIVING – FCS: Champion 2-28, Porter 1-23, Eskew 1-10. DCA: Carnahan 2-50, Scragg 2-49, Howell 2-48, Jon Lewis 2-3,Magalei 1-(-1)

MISSED FIELD GOALS - DCA: Ducharme 33.

