Friendship Christian 22 Donelson Christian 6
Friendship Christian | 3 | 0 | 16 | 3—22
Donelson Christian | 0 | 0 | 0 | 6—6
First quarter
FCS - Kane 28 FG 6:16
Third quarter
FCS - Robinson 5 run (Kane kick) 7:57
FCS – Howell run out of the end zone for safety 3:39
FCS - Seagraves 9 run (Kane kick) 1:38
Fourth quarter
FCS – Kane 30 FG 10:04.
DCA - Howell 36 pass from Kelley (kick blocked) 2:13.
Team statistics
| FCS | DCA
First Downs | 13 10
Rushes-yards | 41-184 | 30-131
Passing yards | 61 | 149
Comp.-Att.-Int. | 4-6-0 | 9-20-1
Turnovers | 0 | 2
Punts-yards | 3-36.6 | 2-25.0
Penalties-Yards | 2-20 | 3-25
Individual statistics
RUSHING - FCS: Robinson 14-104, Seagraves 18-64, Champion 3-13, 2-2, Porter 1-1 Team 2-(-5). DCA: Russell 3-47, Jordan Lewis 10-34, Jon Lewis 8-34, Turner 5-16, Tripp 1-3, Howell 1-(-1), Kelley 2-(-2).
PASSING – FCS: Seagraves 4-6-0-61. DCA: Kelley 9-20-1-149
RECEIVING – FCS: Champion 2-28, Porter 1-23, Eskew 1-10. DCA: Carnahan 2-50, Scragg 2-49, Howell 2-48, Jon Lewis 2-3,Magalei 1-(-1)
MISSED FIELD GOALS - DCA: Ducharme 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.