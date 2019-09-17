Gallatin 7, Mt. Juliet 0
Gallatin | 0 | 7 | 0 | 0—7
Mt. Juliet | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0
Second quarter
Gallatin—Spencer Briggs 50 run (Trace Kelley kick), 4:29.
Team statistics
| Gal | Mt.J
First downs | 12 | 5
—Rushing | 9 | 4
—Passing | 2 | 1
—Penalty | 1 | 0
Rushes-yards | 47-204 | 25-53
Passing yards | 72 | 40
—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 2-8-0 | 4-13-0
Punts-avg. | 7-31.3 | 6-35.0
Penalties-yards | 6-59 | 2-25
Fumbles lost | 0 | 1
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Gallatin: Isaiah Briscoe 12-25, Solomon Yarbrough 1-(-1), James Mason 2-4, Spencer Briggs 32-176. Mt. Juliet: Conlin Baggott 17-58, Jordan Braswell 1-(-2), Brice Messenger 4-(-3), Malik Bowen 2-(-2), Jamari Sowell 1-2.
PASSING—Gallatin: Isaiah Briscoe 2-7-0—72, Spencer Briggs 0-1-0—0. Mt. Juliet: Brice Messenger 4-13-0—40.
RECEIVING—Gallatin: Solomon Yarbrough 1-15, Luke Springer 1-57. Mt. Juliet: Malik Bowen 2-13, Matt Delfendahl 2-27.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Gallatin: Trace Kelley 45 (wide right).
