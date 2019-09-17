Gallatin 7, Mt. Juliet 0

Gallatin | 0 | 7 | 0 | 0—7

Mt. Juliet | 0 | 0 | 0 | 0—0

Second quarter

Gallatin—Spencer Briggs 50 run (Trace Kelley kick), 4:29.

Team statistics

| Gal | Mt.J

First downs | 12 | 5

—Rushing | 9 | 4

—Passing | 2 | 1

—Penalty | 1 | 0

Rushes-yards | 47-204 | 25-53

Passing yards | 72 | 40

—Comp.-Att.-Int. | 2-8-0 | 4-13-0

Punts-avg. | 7-31.3 | 6-35.0

Penalties-yards | 6-59 | 2-25

Fumbles lost | 0 | 1

Individual statistics

RUSHING—Gallatin: Isaiah Briscoe 12-25, Solomon Yarbrough 1-(-1), James Mason 2-4, Spencer Briggs 32-176. Mt. Juliet: Conlin Baggott 17-58, Jordan Braswell 1-(-2), Brice Messenger 4-(-3), Malik Bowen 2-(-2), Jamari Sowell 1-2.

PASSING—Gallatin: Isaiah Briscoe 2-7-0—72, Spencer Briggs 0-1-0—0. Mt. Juliet: Brice Messenger 4-13-0—40.

RECEIVING—Gallatin: Solomon Yarbrough 1-15, Luke Springer 1-57. Mt. Juliet: Malik Bowen 2-13, Matt Delfendahl 2-27.

MISSED FIELD GOALS—Gallatin: Trace Kelley 45 (wide right).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.