Cumberland 17, Thomas More 14
Cumberland | 0 | 7 | 0 |10—17
Thomas More | 0 | 7 | 7 | 0—14
Second quarter
Cumberland—Denarius Toliver 46 pass from Joseph Rushin (Robbie Brewington kick), 13:56.
Thomas More—Dillon Powell 28 run (Alexander Haley kick), 11:08.
Third quarter
Thomas More — Monalo Caldwell 1 run (Haley kick), 1:42.
Fourth quarter
Cumberland—Brewington 28 FG, 9:50.
Cumberland—Rushin 1 run (Brewington kick), 1:27.
Team statistics
| Cumb | TM
First downs | 23 | 24
—Rushing | 16 | 9
—Passing | 5 | 12
—Penalty | 2 | 3
Rushes-yards | 51-233 | 34-134
Passing yards | 122 | 234
—Comp.-Att.-Int | 9-16-0 | 25-39-1
Punts-avg. | 4-43.2 | 4-36.5
Penalties-yards | 9-74 | 6-70
Fumbles-lost | 1-1 | 0-0
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Cumberland: Telvin Rucker 20-79, Kendal Johnson 4-38, Riley Darden 7-35, Treyl Sheppard 8-26, Joseph Rushin 6-19, Chris Gatewood 3-16, Rezim Robinson 2-12, Tony Mack 1-8. Thomas More: Justin Post 9-54, Dillon Powell 7-40, Monalo Caldwell 18-40.
PASSING—Cumberland: Joseph Rushin 9-16-0—122. Thomas More: Justin Post 22-32-1—211, Caleb Rice 3-7-0—23.
RECEIVING—Cumberland: Denarius Toliver 3-69, Ian Spence 3-29, Ian Hafner 2-14, Ty Jobe 1-10. Thomas More: Da’marco Canty 5-56, Mason Kramer 2-46, Mitchell Hogue 6-45, Johnny McNally 2-29, Nick Hall 2-18, Austin Browning 2-17, Monalo Caldwell 4-13, Caleb Rice 1-8, Jaeison Jefferson 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—Thomas More: Alexander Haley (3)
