Mt. Juliet Christian 28, Grace Baptist 7
Mt. Juliet Christian | 14 | 0 | 7 | 7—28
Grace Baptist | 0 | 7 | 0 | 0—7
First quarter
Mt. Juliet Christian—Kam Curtis 1 run (Carter Branim kick).
Mt. Juliet Christian—Christian Link 5 run (Branim kick), 5:21.
Second quarter
Grace Baptist—Cooper Knecht 15 run (kick good), 6:28.
Third quarter
Mt. Juliet Christian—B.J. Campbell run (Branim kick), 3:13.
Fourth quarter
Mt. Juliet Christian—Jack Crouch pass from Link (Branim kick), 2:57.
Individual statistics
RUSHING—Mt. Juliet Christian: Christian Link 6-18, Kam Curtis 10-39, Braxton Lamberth 4-8, B.J. Campbell 2-19.
PASSING—Mt. Juliet Christian: Christian Link 18-31-1—269.
RECEIVING—Mt. Juliet Christian: Montrell Walker 8-140, Jack Crouch 10-120, Kam Curtis 1-6, Jordan Willis 1-3.
PUNTS—Mt. Juliet Christian: Carter Branim 2-29.0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.