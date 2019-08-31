Mt. Juliet's Palmer commits to Northern Kentucky 11 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Andy Reed • The Lebanon DemocratMt. Juliet senior post Emma Palmer announced earlier this week on social media her plans to sign to play basketball for Northern Kentucky University next season. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Church Calendar The Zone Principal camps out on roof overnight for West Elementary School fundraiser Who Am I? Blue Devils rip McGavock, 42-7 Aviators rumble to homecoming win Farmers need a bill of rights Hurricane Dorian reaches Category 3 strength Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesThree people injured in construction accidentOlive Garden fights off social media boycottResidents oppose townhouse developmentsPartlow adds new servicePortland plant lays off most of workforceRuby VastolaDemocrat to debut new website; other changes madeMan charged in alleged knife incidentMost Wanted this WeekTransportation committee plans traffic improvements Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Aug 31 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Aug 31, 2019 Sep 7 Veterans Food Pantry Sat, Sep 7, 2019 Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.