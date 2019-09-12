Phoenix fast scoring leads to 4-0 win

The 18th-ranked Cumberland Phoenix (4-1-1) fast scoring in the first half led to a 4-0 victory over the Asbury Eagles (1-3-0) at Lindsey Donnell Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
The Phoenix scored four goals by underclassman, while two of those goals were scored by players coming off the bench. Brenda Cernas and Michele Scholz took advantage of their time, both recording a goal as well as an assist by Scholz. Freshman Marie Bathe scored her second goal of the season, as well as sophomore Haley Stevens scored her second goal of the season.
The Phoenix started the first half slow until a goal by Cernas late in the first half assisted by Luca Jons in the 36th minute making the lead 1-0 Phoenix. The goal sparked a drive for the Phoenix resulting an acrobatic kick by Cumberland's Michele Scholz which was assisted by Sarah Haddock at the 38-minute mark in the first half, making the score 2-0 Phoenix Lead.
The second half started out with a quick score by Cumberland's Haley Stevens coming from an assist by Jennifer Segura, making the score 3-0 Phoenix lead at the 47th minute mark. Both the Phoenix and the Eagles produced lockdown defense throughout most of the second half until Cumberland's Marie Bathe weaved between defenders scoring a goal making the score 4-0 Phoenix lead in the 81st minute.
Michaela Hawthorn showed her athleticism in the final five minutes of the game where she recorded two back to back saves while charging toward the 18-yard mark, Hawthorn faced eight total shots and recorded five saves.
The Phoenix outshot the Eagles 25-8 with 15 shots on goal to the Eagles five.
Cumberland will be back on the road against Madonna University on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Dearborn, Mich.
