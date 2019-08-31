DAYTON -- No. 18 Cumberland shut out Bryan College for the 1-0 victory on a Danisha Brown goal Wednesday evening in women's soccer action.
Following 39 minutes of scoreless action, Cumberland (2-0) was able to put one in the back of the net. The ball started in CU territory and after a few good passes, Brenda Cernas put a ball in front of the Bryan keeper and Cumberland forward Brown finished the job scoring her first goal as a Phoenix.
Bryan (0-2) threatened in the second half with a goal negated due to an offside call as well as a couple free kicks and two corner kicks to put the ball in the box.
Cumberland keeper Michaela Hawthorne played very well for her first shutout of the year. She faced seven shots and posted four saves including one in which she tipped the ball over the post for a corner kick.
Cumberland had a good look in the 77th minute after a Bryan foul. Sarah Haddock took the free kick just outside the box and put a shot into the top right corner, but Bryan keper Caragen Treola made a save, one of her six in the game.
The Phoenix finished with 22 shots, including seven on goal, led by Marie Bathe, who took seven shots in the match. Kylie Murphy led the Lions in shots with only two. Fouls were 8-5 in favor of Cumberland.
The Phoenix will make their 2019 home debut Saturday against RV MidAmerica Nazarene at 3 p.m. at Lindsey Donnell Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.