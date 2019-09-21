WATERTOWN -- Watertown gave Gladeville fits with the jet sweep on Thursday, scoring four touchdowns on the play in a 46-18 win over Gladeville at historic Robinson Stadium.
Slot back Trey Pack scored on a 60-yard jet sweep to open the scoring and, after Gladeville muffed the kickoff, slotback Ryder Johnson did likewise from 25 yards out. Fullback Blaze Kinslow and quarterback Adam Cooper added two-point runs for a 16-0 Purple Tiger lead going into the second quarter.
Kwame Seay's 40-yard jet sweep and Kinslow's two-point run made it 24-0 in the second.
Gladeville's Aden Bryan answered with a 60-yard kickoff return to bring the Wildcats within 24-6.
Pack's 40-yard jet sweep and Cooper's two-point sweep opened a 32-6 Watertown lead. Cooper's 25-yard pass to wide receiver Zack Self and two-point run made it 40-6 going into halftime.
Following a scoreless third quarter, Gladeville quarterback Shawn Moore scored on a pair of 30-yard sweeps sandwiched around a 60-yard kickoff return by Pack, giving him three touchdowns for the night as the Purple Tigers improved to 6-0.
Watertown closes the season with games in Mt. Juliet at 6 p.m. next Thursday at West Wilson and on Oct. 3 at Mt. Juliet's Barry Wilmore Field in a makeup contest.
