WATERTOWN -- Blaze Kinslow and Kwame Seay each accounted for two touchdowns Thursday night as Watertown pulled away from Winfree Bryant 30-12 at historic Robinson Stadium.
Kinslow, a fullback, scored on runs of 3 and 1 yard in the first half as the undefeated Purple Tigers built a 24-12 halftime lead.
Seay, operating at quarterback, scored on a 30-yard run to open a 16-6 lead early in the second quarter and capped the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Bret Price in the fourth as the Tigers took their fifth triumph of the season. Seay also threw a two-point pass to wide receiver Zack Self.
Quarterback Adam Cooper and slot back Trey Pack, on a jet sweep, also ran in two-point conversions for the Purple Tigers.
Jackson Dansby followed Kinslow's opening score, which capped a 90-yard game-opening drive, with a 70-yard kickoff return to bring Winfree Bryant within 8-6. Kaiden West threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Treylee Cecil to bring the Aviators within 16-12 in the second period.
"We made some halftime adjustments that helped, but in the end, we played sloppy football all night," Winfree Bryant coach Jody Criswell said after his Aviators fell to 2-3. "We fumbled the ball, killing a nice third-quarter drive, and we dropped six passes.
"I thought we had a good game plan when we came in. Guys were put in the right positions but we missed tackles all night... We look to fix some issues before Mt. Juliet comes to town on Thursday."
Cooper, playing safety, and linebacker Ryder Johnson recovered fumbles for the Tigers.
Cecil led Winfree Bryant with 10 tackles. West had six tackles on defense while rushing for 36 yards on eight carries.
Watertown will celebrate Eighth-Grade Night next Thursday when Gladeville visits historic Robinson Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Winfree Bryant will play host to Mt. Juliet the same night.
