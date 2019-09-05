Region openers could decide titles

Remember when Tennessee and Florida were the class of the SEC East, and their September meeting decided the division championship?
There are a couple of those type scenarios on tap in high school football as region play kicks off this week.
Mt. Juliet will visit Lebanon's Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium in a matchup which, when November rolls around, could be the difference between first and second place in Region 4-6A.
Ditto in Region 4-2A where Trousdale County will visit Watertown's Robinson Stadium. The Purple Tigers' win in Hartsville one year ago was the difference in the playoffs, and a quarterfinal rematch, staying in Watertown while the Yellow Jackets had to go on the road for the second and quarterfinal rounds.
Friendship Christian had this scenario last week when the Commanders beat Middle Tennessee Christian in a matchup of the teams expected to finish 1-2 in the East Region. Now, FCS has to make its early lead stand when it continues it journey through the league at Donelson Christian.
Of course, Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet Christian will still have plenty of opportunities to make their voices heard with their play this week and moving forward.
Mt. Juliet at Lebanon
It may be Week 3, but these teams are at different points in their season. Lebanon is 1-1, having made the adjustments from a Week 1 loss to a Week 2 win. Mt. Juliet also lost in Week 1, but went through a bye last week.
"We played pretty good," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Blue Devils' 42-7 win over McGavock. "We played physical and with a lot of attitude and effort. I was pleased with the way we were flying around to block people and trying to get off blocks and make tackles. When you do that, good things usually happen.
"Anytime you come off a loss (28-7 at Gallatin) and you felt you left points off the board and helped the other team out, it was a hard week. But it was very rewarding the way we came out."
Mt. Juliet had an extra week to work out the kinks discovered in a 19-14 loss at Stewarts Creek.
"We dissected the Stewarts Creek film, looked at it from every angle," Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. "We found ways coaches could improve on and things players could improve, and that starts with me. I made some bad decisions. I told them during the bye week the opponent was Mt. Juliet.
"We rotated too many people against Stewarts Creek. We trimmed that down a little bit. Especially in the region, you've got to play your best guys. Sometimes it's hard to make adjustments when you're winning. Sometimes it takes that wake-up call."
Now that the opponent is Lebanon, Perry said the Blue Devils are continuing to make progress in Gentry's third season.
"It's probably a continuance of last year from what we see on film with their balance on offense and very sound defense with their scheme and their approach to the way they attack the football," Perry said.
Despite their loss, Gentry said the three-time region champion Golden Bears are still the team to beat and that sometimes, you have to pick your poison with them.
"They're still a good football team, still the measuring stick in Wilson County," Gentry said. "Got several returning players. A different football team from last year, but still good in all three phases of the game.
"They're going to run the football and they got a Division I receiver (Duke-commit Malik Bowen). They're going to get him the ball. He's a game changer. If you commit to stopping the run, you might leave him open. If you pay more attention to him, you may leave an extra hat away from the football.
"(Defense is) very strong, very physical football team. They run to the football and gang tackle. They're (defensive backs) very fast and it makes it very hard to get separation or hit anything over the top of them. It makes it more difficult to sustain drives."
A lot of football will remain to be played after this week, win or lose, but the road to the playoffs begins now.
"When we wake up Saturday morning, half the teams are going to be 1-0 and the other half 0-1," Perry said. "Of course, it's a rivalry, but the long-term goal is to be 1-0."
"It's early, but they're the defending region champions and have been for awhile until somebody knocks them off," Gentry said.
Wilson Central at Rossview
A struggling program the last few seasons, the Wildcats are flying high at 2-0 following a thrilling 28-27 win at Overton last week. Now the season really starts with the Region 6-4A opener in Clarksville.
"Our guys played hard," Wildcats coach Brad Dedman said of last week. "We just got to correct our mistakes. We had a chance to put them away and didn't."
Rossview is 1-1 following a 33-26 win over LaVergne last week. The Hawks lost to crosstown rival Clarksville 24-10 in Week 1. But they've been an early-season obstacle to Wilson Central and a playoff team the last couple of seasons.
"They're the same type team they've always been," Dedman said. "They got a really good offensive line. They do a great job of running the zone plays. They have good athletes on the perimeter to run the zone stuff. They're running the run-pass option. (Wide receiver Alshon Davis) is a really good athlete. It revolves around on the RPO.
"It'll definitely be a challenge to slow (Davis and running back Diivonte Phillips) down."
The Hawks run a 4-2-5 defense.
"They're fast flowing to the ball," Dedman said. "The linebackers run to the ball real well. The outside linebackers do a good job setting the edge. Their D-linemen do a great job filling up space in the middle."
It's the longest region road trip of the season, one in which sight-seeing is not on the itinerary.
"It's a big district game for us," Dedman said. "We've got to come prepared. We've got to take a business-like approach and do our best to take care of business."
Trousdale County at Watertown
Not that the Yellow Jackets were ever really down, and the returns are still early, but Trousdale County under new coach Blake Satterfield looks an awful lot like the teams coached by his father and grandfather. TC opened the season with a 14-0 win at Friendship Christian before enjoying a bye last week.
"It's the same old Trousdale," longtime Watertown coach Gavin Webster said. "It seems they have more of an identity than they have the last few years, going back to their roots."
Though this is the Region 4-2A opener for both teams with four league games remaining, this one could well decide the champion when the season's over.
"The winner of this game is in control of the region," Webster said. "The winner of this one has a good chance of winning the region, or being in the driver's seat."
Following a Week 1 win over Gordonsville, the Purple Tigers took it on the chin in a 32-14 loss at 4A Nolensville last Friday in which turnovers replaced a plethora of penalties as Watertown's achilles' heel.
"We had three turnovers first half that halted drives," Webster said. "We improved (from Week 1 to 2). We didn't have near the penalties, but we had turnovers.
"The kids played hard. We improved in a lot of areas."
Friendship Christian at Donelson Christian
DCA, a longtime power under former coach Dennis Goodwin, hit the reset button under new coach Paul Wade as the Wildcats, who lost to Friendship in the 2017 BlueCross Bowl, endured a winless '18.
But the Wildcats are trending upward with a 2-0 mark -- a 16-14 win over Silverdale and a 40-0 blanking of Webb in the East Region opener.
"You can (tell) they understand his system better," Commander coach John McNeal of the Wildcats and Wade, who coached Davidson Academy to a couple of state championships.
The I-formation, a DCA staple under Goodwin, remains under Wade, though the Wildcats will spread the ball more. They run a 5-2 defense.
Friendship is also 1-0 in region play and 1-1 overall as the Commanders were on more solid footing offensively in 38-7 win over Middle Tennessee than in a 14-0 loss to Trousdale County.
"We opened with one of the best teams in the state in their division," McNeal said. "Our quarterback (Camden Hayslip) goes down and we don't realize it until Tuesday.
"We had another week of practice. Justin (Seagraves) was able to throw the ball in practice. One-hundred sixth-something yards, for a guy who's not a quarterback, that's not bad."
Like Mt. Juliet-Lebanon and Trousdale-Watertown, Friendship-DCA is a staple rivalry.
"DCA is always big," McNeal said. "It doesn't matter what either team where they're at. It's a rival game, no matter what."
Macon County at Mt. Juliet Christian
The Class 4A Tigers are seeking their first win of the season following a 13-9 loss to Smith County and a 21-11 setback to Westmoreland.
A packed house from Lafayette is expected for the Saints' Suey Field opener.
"I know Macon County will travel," Mt. Juliet Christian coach Dan Davis said. "The whole town will probably show up. The radio people will be on."
Macon County runs a wing-T offense while the Tigers' defense will fluctuate from a 4-3 to a 5-2.
"They run the wing-T, the old-school version," Davis said. "You'll see a tight end, a wing, running the version of the old Delaware Wing-T. If you've seen Trousdale, you've seen it.
"They have some pretty big linemen and they're pretty effective at what they do."
Mt. Juliet Christian pulled even at 1-1 after winning 28-7 in Chattanooga at Grace Baptist. After relying on the running of the graduated Darius Hylick the previous four seasons, the Saints appear to have changed their identity, riding the passing arm of quarterback Christian Link and the receiving of Jack Crouch and Montrell Walker.
"Right now, whatever we've got to do to win games is what we're going to do that week," Davis said.
