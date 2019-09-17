Rushin leads Phoenix comeback win, 17-14

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. --Joseph Rushin led the Cumberland offense to his fourth-quarter touchdown sneak Saturday and the Phoenix survived a doink field-goal attempt to defeat the Thomas More Saints 17-14 in the Mid-South Conference Bluegrass Division opener.
Cumberland's (2-0, 1-0 MSC) offense recorded 355 yards for the game. Quarterback Joseph Rushin completed 9 of 16 passes for 122 yards and one touchdown pass. He also orchestrated the Cumberland running game, making all the right decisions on the option plays. He added one rushing touchdown of his own. Running back Telvin Rucker was a workhorse for the Phoenix,carrying the ball 20 times for 79 yards. Receiver Denarius Toliver recorded three catches for 69 yards, including a long 46-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.
Defensively for the Phoenix, Tony Bennett led the way recording nine total tackles. Jon Carrothers collected eight total tackles and one interception. Tyler Tate recorded eight tackles on the game.
Thomas More (1-2, 0-1 MSC) quarterback Justin Post completed 22 of 32 passes for 211 yards and one interception. Running backs Dillon Powell and Monalo Caldwell recorded one rushing touchdown apiece. The Saints had 368 total yards of offense on the game.
Thomas More opened up on the first drive with a missed field goal. After a few scoreless possessions by both teams, Cumberland got the scoring started. Rushin completed a 46-yard pass to Denaris Toliver. Thomas More responded on the following drive with a 26-yard rushing touchdown by Dillon Powell.
Cumberland's defense stepped up in the red zone after giving up a big drive to the Saints. On third down, linebacker Carrothers picked off Post in the end zone to give the Phoenix the ball back with 2:47 left in the half.
The Phoenix went for it on fourth down with a minute left in the half but did not convert the first down. Thomas More drove down to the 32-yard line with the
remaining 42 seconds to attempt a 50-yard field goal at the last second, but missed it left and short, to bring the half to an end in a 7-7 tie.
Thomas More forced a fumble on running back Tony Mack for their first turnover of the game and the first one on the Phoenix season. On the ensuing possession the Phoenix allowed penalties to add up with back-to-back 15-yard penalties, followed by another flag inside the 10-yard line. The Saints end up pushing in a 1-yard touchdown rush by Monalo Caldwell.
The Phoenix put together a 16-lay drive that started at their 30-yard line that allowed freshman Robbie Brewington of Mt. Juliet to put in a 28-yard field goal, his first collegiate three-pointer, to cut the deficit to 14-10 with 9:50 seconds remaining.
Cumberland defense stood strong and forced a three-and-out on the next possession. But on the punt the Phoenix had 12 men on the field giving the Saints another chance on fourth down. Thomas More tried to get the defensive front to jump, but failed and ran the punt team back out on the field. Ian Hafner took the fair catch at the CU 21-yard line.
Thomas More helped Cumberland out on a third-down rush by Rucker that ended up short of the sticks with a 15-yard penalty, giving Cumberland a first down. Rushin made another correct read with the option to give the Phoenix a first down. On the very next play, Rushin threw an interception that was negated by a defensive pass interference penalty, giving CU yet another life. On another third down, Rushin pulled the option and made the pitch to Riley Darden for a first down inside the 10-yard line. A toss sweep put the ball on the 1 for a third and goal. Rushin pushed in a 1-yard sneak to give the Phoenix the lead.
Post led the Saints back down for a 41-yard field goal attempt which hit the left upright as time expired.
Cumberland will be on the road this coming Saturday at St Andrews in Laurinburg, N.C.
