Saints lose homecoming shootout

MT. JULIET -- The King's Academy Lions racked up 744 yards of offense to win its second straight East Region game, defeating Mt. Juliet Christian 65-49 on a hot evening under the lights at Edward Suey Field.
Lions quarterback Zak Acuff accounted for seven total touchdowns. He was 23-of-31 passing for 535 yards and six touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 24 yards and a score. Wide receiver Zach Tilley had a monster night, catching 11 passes for 342 yards and four touchdowns. Jachim Williams was a threat both running and receiving the football with eight receptions for 175 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 10 rushes for 85 yards and two more TDs as the Lions improved their record to 2-2 overall, and 2-0 in region play.
Saints QB Christian Link led the team in both passing and rushing, passing for three touchdowns and running for two more. He was 17-of-27 for 347 yards through the air and carried the ball eight times for 117 yards.
The Saints took the opening kickoff back to the Lions' 44-yard line and then marched down to King's' 12 before the drive stalled in part due to a false start penalty that brought up a third down and long. Carter Branim stepped in and kicked a 29-yard field goal giving the Saints a 3-0 early.
King's answered with a TD drive that took over four minutes of the quarter. The Lions recovered an onside kick and were driving towards another score when Kameron Curtis intercepted a pass at the Saints 2-yard line, returning it to the 25. Two plays later, Link found Montrell Walker over the middle and Walker outran the Lions defenders for a 75-yard score. The Saints led 10-7.
The Lions quickly answered with a TD, but the Saints blocked the extra point. King's led 13-10 at the end of the first quarter.
Both offenses cooled off until the Lions found the end zone with 3:24 to go in the first half. The Lions went for two and the Saints stopped the try. It was 19-10 Lions at that point.
MJCA answered with a drive mixed up with runs and passes, capped off by a Link rushing TD with 29 seconds to play. Branim couldn't hot the extra point due to a bad hold, leaving it 19-16 Lions.
With 29 seconds and only one timeout is enough to run three plays on offense. That is all the Lions would get and need as they scored as time expired in the first half to make it 26-16 at the half.
The explosive Lions offense struck again in the second play from scrimmage in the second half on a 59-yard touchdown pass. They went on to score four unanswered touchdowns, extending their lead to 53-16 at the star of the fourth quarter.
The Saints battled back as the teams exchanged touchdowns on their next two drives. MJCA then scored three quick touchdowns, including a fumble recovery in the end zone and a 92-yard kickoff return by Jack Crouch, cutting the Lion lead to two scores at 59-43. The teams exchanged touchdowns again for the final score of 65-49.
MJCA's record slipped to 1-3 overall, 1-1 in the region. The Saints will travel to Franklin to take on Grace Christian in a key region matchup at 7 p.m. Friday.
