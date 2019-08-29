Squirrel season opens; dove hunts can start Sunday

Squirrel season opened Aug. 24 and runs through Feb. 29, the state's longest-running hunting season. The daily limit is 10.
With dove season following on Sept. 1, and other hunting seasons opening soon afterwards, hunters are reminded that anyone born on or after Jan. 1, 1969, must complete a TWRA-approved Hunter Education course to get a license.
An Apprentice License is available for those who have not completed the course, but it comes with restrictions, including being accompanied by a licensed adult.
For details about the Hunter Ed classes and various licenses available, consult the Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
Talking trapping
Lebanon's Clarence Dies was among officials with the Tennessee Fur Harvesters Association who spoke at a recent Young Jakes gathering in Cookeville that drew an audience of over 700.
The seminar centered around fur trapping and predator control, the latter becoming a growing concern in many suburban areas.
Top shot
Barry Stacy shot a perfect round of 50 to win last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.
Tree grant
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation will help implement a $200,000 grant to restore 5,400 acres of shortleaf pine forests on the Cumberland Plateau. The grant comes from the National Fish & Wildlife Foundation and will go to participating private landowners as well as some public areas.
Dove season
Tennessee's dove season has its traditional opener at noon on Sept. 1, and hunters are reminded that since doves are classified as migratory birds, a Migratory Bird Permit is required, in addition to a hunting license. The only exceptions are landowners hunting on their own land, Tennessee residents over 65 or under 13, Lifetime Sportsman license holders and disabled veterans. Migratory Bird Permits cost $2 and are available wherever hunting and fishing license are sold, including online.
The Sept. 1 season runs through Sept. 28. A second dove season runs Oct. 12-Nov. 3, and a third runs Dec. 8-Jan. 15. The bag limit is 15 per day. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency reported approximately 19,000 hunters killed an estimated 334,000 doves last season.
Friends of NRA banquet
The Wilson County chapter Friends of NRA annual banquet/fundraiser is set for Sept. 28 at the Expo Center. A wide array of firearms and other outdoors items and accessories will be available at auction. Proceeds go to support local gun-safety programs and shooting-related activities, along with ROTC units and related civic organizations. For information about event tickets or sponsorships, call Eddie Kirkus at 615-533-8721.
TWF Photo contest
The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting entries for its 5th annual calendar photo contest. Photos should capture the essence of wildlife or the outdoors in Tennessee. The contest is open to amateur and professional photographers. For entry information visit the TWF website.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
