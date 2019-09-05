Tennessee dove season open

Dove opener: The first segment of Tennessee's dove season opened Sept. 1 and runs through Sept. 28, and hunters are reminded that the dove is classified as a migratory bird and a Migratory Bird Permit is required in addition to a hunting license.
The only exceptions are landowners hunting on their own property, Tennessee residents over 65 or under 13, Lifetime Sportsman license holders, and disabled veterans.
A Migratory Bird Permit costs $2 and is available wherever hunting and fishing license are sold, including on-line.
•••
Perfect round: Danny Shaw broke 50 targets with 50 shots to win last week's trap shoot at the Cedar City Gun Club.
•••
Boating fatalities down: Going into the Labor Day weekend -- the traditional end of the peak summer boating season -- there had been six boating-related fatalities in Tennessee.
That is down dramatically from the 15 fatalities recorded at this time last year, possibly reflecting the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's continued emphasis on safety and crackdown on Boating Under the Influence.
So far this year there have been 53 BUI arrests. A BUI conviction carries similar penalties as Driving Under the Influence.
The Agency advises all boaters to wear a life jacket any time the boat is underway. Usage is mandatory below dams and for youngsters at all times.
•••
More bear sighting: A black bear was recently photographed on a trail cam in Joelton, 20 miles north of Nashville.
In recent years bears have become fairly common sights in several Middle Tennessee counties as they expand their range from traditional East Tennessee.
The TWRA reminds residents that bears are protected in Middle Tennessee and it is illegal to harm or harass one unless it presents a clear and obvious threat to humans or livestock.
If bear is spotted around a residential area, the local game warden or law enforcement officials should be notified.
•••
Friends of NRA banquet: The Wilson County chapter of Friends of NRA's annual banquet/fundraiser is set for Sept. 28 at the Expo Center.
A wide array of firearms and other outdoors items and accessories will be available at auction. Proceeds go to support local gun-safety programs and shooting-related activities, along with ROTC units, civic and Second Amendment education.
For information about event tickets or sponsorships call Eddie Kirkus at 615-533-8721.
•••
TWF Photo contest: The Tennessee Wildlife Federation is accepting entries for its 5th annual calendar photo contest. Photos should capture wildlife or outdoors scenes in Tennessee.
For entry information visit the TWF website.
PHOTOS WELCOME: Caught a big bass or bagged some doves or squirrels? Share your outdoors photos with readers of The Lebanon Democrat by emailing them to areed@lebanondemocrat.com.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's outdoors writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
