CHATTANOOGA -- Mt. Juliet Christian opened its East Region schedule Friday night with a 28-7 win at Grace Baptist.
The Saints jumped to a 7-0 lead on Kam Curtis' 1-yard run.
Christian Link, who led the Saints by completing 18 of 31 passes for 269 yards, doubled the lead with a 5-yard quarterback draw with 5:21 left in the opening period.
Grace quarterback Cooper Knecht cut the margin in half with a 15-yard run midway through the second quarter to bring the Golden Eagles within 14-7.
Raven McLean helped preserve Mt. Juliet Christian's lead with an interception in the final minute of the first half, stopping a Grace drive.
Tillman G. Smith got the ball right back for Grace with an interception, but only 15.3 seconds remained until halftime.
Curtis intercepted a pass during the third quarter but lost his second touchdown of the night when his runback was nullified by a block-in-the-back penalty. B.J. Campbell did cash in for the Saints with a rushing score with 3:13 left in the period.
Jack Crouch lost a 100-yard return of an intercepted pass due to an inadvertent whistle, but the pickoff stood.
Crouch, who caught 10 passes for 120 yards, got a score later when he caught a touchdown pass from Link with 2:57 to play.
In addition to Crouch's receiving numbers, Montrell Walker caught eight passes for 140 yards.
Mt. Juliet Christian will bring a 1-1 record into its home opener Friday when Macon County visits Suey Field for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
