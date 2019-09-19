Wilson Central baseball golf tournament Sept. 28
A golf tournament benefitting Wilson Central’s baseball program will have a shotgun start at 8 a.m. Sept. 28 at Pine Creek. Cost is $400 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100. Sign up online at Pinecreekgolf.net or email Brannon Wilson at brannonwilson24@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.