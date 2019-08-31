CU hosts All-Sports Camp Sept. 8
Cumberland University athletics, the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and Wilson County Sports Council are teaming up for the fifth annual All-Sports Camp for Wilson County residents ages 7-14 on Sept. 8 from 3-5 p.m. on the CU campus. Registration starts at 2 p.m. that day.
Girls and boys may choose from baseball, softball, wrestling, tennis, soccer, cheerleading, volleyball, basketball, track and golf. Individuals will receive instruction from their chosen sport for the entire two-hour time frame of the camp and a parent or guardian must remain on site throughout the duration of the camp. Kids need to bring equipment for the chosen sport as well, including bats, gloves, racquets, golf clubs, shin guards and soccer balls, etc.
Alliance Airborne Volleyball to hold organizational meeting, tryouts
Alliance Airborne Volleyball Club will hold tryouts for girls ages 10-18. An informational meeting will be held at 3 p.m. Sept. 8 at Winfree Bryant Middle School. Tryouts for 14-under will be held Oct. 13 and 15-older Oct. 27. Times and locations will be released soon. For more information, follow Airborne on Instagram@alliance_airborne or visit www.airbornevbc.net.
