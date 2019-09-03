Tiger turnovers prove costly in 32-14 loss at Nolensville

NOLENSVILLE -- On a perfect evening under the lights, the game was far from perfect for Watertown as the Purple Tigers left Nolensville's turf field with a 32-14 loss to the host Knights.
The early moments began promisingly enough. The Tigers took the opening kickoff and marched right down the field. The 14-play drive was a mix of passes and runs that consumed over seven minutes of the first quarter.
The drive stalled and did not produce any points as a bad snap over the head of quarterback Brayden Cousino was recovered by the Knights just as Watertown was about to enter the red zone. The first of four Watertown turnovers couldn't have come at a better time for a Knights defense that was visibly gassed.
The teams exchanged punts on the next three possessions. The Purple Tigers were fortunate this was the case as Nolensville junior wide receiver Colton Dobson got behind the Tiger secondary and dropped what would have been an easy touchdown on third and 8 from their own 23-yard line.
Adversity struck on three consecutive plays on the ensuing Tigers drive. On first down Cousino hit Jordan Cason with a screen pass, but the receiver slipped for a 3-yard loss. The small loss of yardage wasn't the biggest point of frustration on that play -- it was the fact that the shifty wide receiver had one man to beat to break a long touchdown.
On the next play Cousino scrambled outside the pocket throwing the ball away but took a huge hit from a Knight defensive lineman that took the young sophomore a moment to recover from. On third and long Cousino tried to extend the play. He scrambled outside the pocket but threw the ball back to the middle of the field and it was intercepted by junior free safety Tim Coutras at the 40-yard line. He returned all the way back to the Tiger 15.
Watertown's defense held strong, forcing a 30-yard field goal attempt. The kick was good, and the first quarter ended with Nolensville leading 3-0.
The teams exchanged punts on the next four drives. Watertown took possession with under five minutes to go in the first half. The Tigers marched down the field covering 43 yards on five plays before junior wide receiver Quanterrius Hughes-Malone fumbled after a 21-yard catch and run.
It only took 47 minutes for the first half to be completed and Watertown headed to the locker room down 3-0. The Tigers had 115 total yards in the first half. They rushed the ball 14 times for 54 yards and were 7-of-13 passing for 61 total yards. The key stat in the first half was Watertown's three turnovers.
The Purple Tiger defense got a three-and-out on the first possession of the second half. The Knights were forced to punt and Watertown took over first and 10 at the Tiger 20-yard line.
Cousino was sacked on second and third downs, forcing a punt from just outside the end zone. Tiger punter Gentry Wall dropped the snap and Nolensville recovered at the Tiger 3-yard line.
Watertown forced a third and goal from the 5-yard line, before junior quarterback Ryder Galardi connected with Colton Dobson just inside the pylon on the Nolensville sideline. The PAT was good, and the Knights took a 10-0 lead.
Just when it seemed that the momentum had gone to the Knights, Cousino found captain and Senior wide receiver Elijah Williams streaking down the left sideline wide open. The two connected for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Cole Miller's PAT was good, and the Tigers cut the lead down to 10-7 with 6:08 to play in the third quarter.
The Knights had an answer, capping of a four-minute, 80-yard drive with a 22-yard touchdown run by senior running back Ryan Pistulka. The PAT was good giving the Knights a 17-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Knights stretched their lead on a 6-yard touchdown run with 5:10 to go in the game and elected to go for two points, which they converted, pushing their lead to 25-7.
The Tigers refused to quit as Cousino drove his team down the field on a four-play drive which were all passes, capped off by a 41-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Cason. The extra point cut the lead down to 25-14.
Watertown attempted an onside kick that bounced out of bounds.
Nolensville went down the field and added a late touchdown with 46 seconds to go for the final score of 32-14.
Watertown's record slipped to 1-1. Cousino finished the game 16-of-26 for 228 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Watertown will play host to Trousdale County in the Region 4-2A opener for both teams at 7 p.m. Friday at Robinson Stadium.
