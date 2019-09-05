The Tennessee Titans placed kicker Ryan Succop on injured reserve Wednesday morning and will be signing kicker Cairo Santos to replace him.
Succop began training camp this year on the physically unable to perform list while dealing with an off-season knee procedure. He was activated from the PUP before the preseason game with Pittsburgh and kicked in the Titans' final two tune-up games, handling both place-kicks and kickoffs.
Succop, who turns 33 on Sept. 19, came to the Titans in 2014 after losing a training camp kicking battle ironically to Santos.
In five years with the Titans, Succop has never missed a game and has been a reliable performer, hitting 116 of 134 field goals overall for an 86.6 conversion rate. He also set an NFL record during that span by making 56 straight field goals from inside 50 yards.
Succop was initially drafted with the last pick of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Chiefs out of South Carolina, making him "Mr. Irrelevant." He would be eligible for recall from injured reserve if he is healthy enough to return after eight weeks.
Since beating out Succop in 2014, Santos has bounced around the NFL, spending three-plus seasons in Kansas City before being let go after three games in 2017.
Santos kicked in two games for the Chicago Bears that season and split last year between the Los Angeles Rams (two games) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (seven games). In his four-year NFL career, Santos has made 104 of 125 field goals with a career long of 53 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.