Veterans Motorplex races for Down Syndrome awareness

Veterans Motorplex in Ridgetop will devote its Oct. 5 racing program to Down Syndrome awareness, with a Lebanon youngster serving as honorary flagman.
Trae Geier, 19, was selected by track owner Jerry Criswell to serve in the honorary position.
Geier is a graduate of Mt. Juliet High, attended Vanderbilt University's Next Step Program, and is employed at Jonathon's Grill. His hobbies include watching stock car racing and baseball, and bowling in the Special Olympics.
"Trae is an extraordinary individual," Criswell says.
"Most us have been personally touched by Down Syndrome, and this is our way to help raise awareness and offer support and inclusion," adds Criswell, who operates the historical track formerly known as Highland Rim Speedway.
The Race for Down Syndrome Night will include a full schedule of racing, in addition to a silent auction, games, face-painting, photo opportunities with drivers and ride-alongs for fans of all ages.
A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Down Syndrome research.
"We've always prided ourselves in being a family racetrack," says Criswell, who last year purchased the facility from partner Roger Cunningham of Mt. Juliet. "Events like this are what makes it special."
Meanwhile on the track, the action has been intense throughout the season.
"We've had great, exciting racing in every division," Criswell says. "We've got some talented drivers and they're very competitive. They put on a show."
One of the Motorplex's most dominate drivers this season is young Lebanon racer Hunter Wright.
Wright is the track's defending Legends Series champion and currently leads the points standings in two divisions -- Legends and Pro Late Model.
Wright, however, will be forced to miss the Oct. 5 races due to a sponsor commitment at Nashville's Fairgrounds Speedway, where he is also contending for duel championships.
Wright leads the Fairgrounds' Legends division, and is tied with fellow Wilson County racer William Hale in the Pro Late Model standings. Missing a race could tighten the points battle as he chases a second straight Legends title.
In addition to Wright, Wilson County is represented at Fairgrounds Speedway by a number of other top young racers.
Lebanon's Dylan Fetcho is second in the Pro Late Model championship chase.
Mt. Juliet racer Chase Johnson is fifth in the Super Truck standings, followed by three other local drivers: Joseph Meyer (10th), Preston Young (12th) and Andy Johnson (15th.)
Lebanon brothers Dalton and Peyton Hamlett rank seventh and 10th, respectively, in the Limited Late Models, with Watertown's Daryl Quick 17th.
Behind Wright in the Legends standings is another Wilson County racer, Davis Rochester.
Back at Highland Rim, Hartsville's Garrett Dies is ninth in the Legends points.
Information about starting times and tickets is available on the tracks' websites.
Speedway update: Negotiations continue between Nashville Metro officials and representatives of Speedway Motorsports Incorporated which would like to assume operation of Fairgrounds Speedway and bring big-time NASCAR racing back to the track.
If SMI succeeds in acquiring a long-term lease for the Metro-owned facility, having NASCAR racing at the track would present opportunities for area racers to display their talent on a national stage.
The past Metro administration appeared cool to the NASCAR proposal, apparently concerned that it might conflict with the pro soccer stadium being built on the site. A recent change in administration, however, may result in a change of philosophy.
Larry Woody is The Democrat's motorsports writer. Email him at larrywoody@gmail.com.
