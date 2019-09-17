Watertown recovers from slow start for homecoming victory

WATERTOWN -- After an emotional win over Trousdale County in Week 3, the Watertown Purple Tigers got off to a bad start Friday night before recovering and ultimately thriving in a 42-20 homecoming conquest of DeKalb County at Robinson Stadium.
Jordan Cason fumbled on the very first play giving DeKalb County great field position. The Purple Tiger defense stood strong and stopped DeKalb on a fourth-down conversion.
Watertown then marched 75 yards in 10-plays, capped off with a Brayden Cousino touchdown pass to Brandon Watts to give the Purple Tigers an early 7-0 lead.
However, the Tigers of DeKalb came fighting back. After an offsides penalty against Watertown set up DeKalb with a fourth-and three. On the ensuing punt, the ball was snapped to upback lineman Isaac Cross, who ran 17 yards for a first down. Two plays later DeKalb quarterback Alex Aldino connected with Isaac Knowles for a 30-yard touchdown to tie game late in the first quarter.
On the next drive, the Purple Tigers got the running game going as they went 65 yards in nine plays to take a 14-7 on Jordan Carter's 7-yard touchdown run.
The Watertown defense became stingy for the rest of the first half, not allowing another first down and throwing DeKalb back for minus-17 yards.
"You know that was a tough break for us (fumbling on the games first play)," said Purple Tiger coach Gavin Webster. "But I thought our kids responded well on both sides of the for the rest of the half."
Meanwhile, as the defense was stopping DeKalb, the offense was continuing to pile on points in the second quarter. Cousino connected on two touchdowns passes in the second quarter, each to senior Elijah Williams. The first one was from 19 yards out and the second one was a 34-yarder that Williams had to jump over the DeKalb defender to catch.
After forcing another DeKalb punt with 1:26 left in the half, the Purple drove 56 yards in six plays as Deramus (D-Ray) Carey scored from 3 yards to give Watertown a 35-7 lead.
DeKalb got off to a quick start in the second half, taking the kickoff and driving 60 yards in seven plays as Aldino connected with Desmond Nokes for a 10-yard touchdown.
The Purple Tigers would answer right back as Carey ended a nine-play, 68-yard drive with his second touchdown of the night, this one from 4 yards out, making the score 42-14. Both teams would rest their starters and play a lot of younger players.
"This is the first game this year we have been able to do that (play some younger players)," said Webster.
DeKalb would close out the scoring on the games final play as Kolter Kilgore hooked up with Silas Cross for a 13-yard touchdown as time expired to make the final score 42-20. The Purple Tigers improved to 3-1 overall before they step back into Region 4-2A play as they travel to Wartrace to take on the Cascade Champions at 7 p.m. this coming Friday.
"Cascade is a good football team, and that is a tough place to play," said Webster. "We are going to have to have a good week of practice and be ready to play on Friday."
