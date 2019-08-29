JAMESTOWN -- Watertown and host York Institute played to a 1-1 tie in a weather-shortened match Tuesday night.
Korie Knapp scored early for the Lady Purple Tigers on an assist by Ruthie Fripp.
York tied the game on a bounce-back goal before lightning moved in, prompting the match to be called.
Watertown will return to the home pitch Thursday when Smith County pays a visit at 6 p.m.
