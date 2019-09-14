MT. JULIET -- In an old-fashioned defensive brawl, Gallatin escaped Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex with a 7-0 win over Mt. Juliet in front of a packed house on a hot and humid night in the Golden Bears' home opener Friday night.
Gallatin had been piling up the points in the first three games. But the Golden Bear defense kept the Green Wave grounded until running back Spencer Briggs broke free on a 50-yard touchdown sprint down the sideline 4:29 before halftime for the game's only score.
Brigges rushed the ball 32 times for 176 yards.
The Bears didn't record their initial first down until the next series when runs of 10 and 12 yards by Conlin Baggott moved the sticks on back-to-back plays. But Mt. Juliet had to punt from the Gallatin 41.
Mt. Juliet's best field position in the first half was its first after a short punt gave the Bears the ball on the Gallatin 39. But MJ was thrown back on fourth and one.
The second half was more of the same despite a 57-yard pass from Isaiah Briscoe to Luke Springer moved the ball to the Mt. Juliet 19-yard line. A penalty backed Gallatin up 15 yards and Trace Kelley's 45-yard field-goal try was wide to the left.
But despite a 20-yard pass from Messenger to Matt Delfendahl to end the third quarter and a 12-yarder to Malik Bowen in the fourth, Mt. Juliet never seriously threatened to score as the Golden Bears fell to 1-2.
Meanwhile, the running of Briggs and Briscoe helped
See Wave/Page B7
Gallatin run out the clock as the Green Wave left town with a 4-0 mark.
Mt. Juliet was without running back Camron Malone, who was on crutches after tearing his ACL last week at Lebanon.
The Golden Bears will remain at Patton Stadium next Friday for a 7 p.m. visit from Wilson Central.
