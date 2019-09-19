Week 5 features rivalry, TV, rematch

High school football is almost at the halfway mark (as midway as one can get in an 11-week season), and Week 5 has some intriguing matchups, highlighted by Wilson Central's trip to arch-rival Mt. Juliet.
While the West Wilson rivals do battle at Elzie Patton Stadium/Mel Brown Athletic Complex, MyTV30's cameras will be at Clifton Tribble Field/Danny Watkins Stadium where Lebanon will play host to Hendersonville in a key Region 4-6A duel.
Friendship Christian is out of region this week. The Commanders were originally supposed to face Ezell-Harding. But the Eagles, after the original schedules were drafted, pulled out in favor of eight-man football. After some frantic phone calls, FCS coach John McNeal found a team with a matching open date -- Davidson Academy -- in a rematch of last year's BlueCross Bowl.
Wilson Central at Mt. Juliet
The schools' communities eagerly anticipate this matchup every year. But it's been awhile since it's meant this much to both sides in the playoff race as the undefeated Wildcats will be tested by the three-time region champion Golden Bears.
"Coach (Brad) Dedman and his staff have done a tremendous job with their team," Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said of the 4-0 Wildcats. "They've got a lot of guys who've played a lot of football, and it shows. They're not hurting themselves.
"It's going to be a very difficult, tough matchup. It's a rivalry game, but with huge implications in the region."
While both teams are 1-0 in Region 4-6A, Mt. Juliet is 1-2 overall. Dedman acknowledged the rivalry, but in terms of the region, implicated this game is just as important as the other five league contests.
"They're a team in our district we need to beat," said Dedman, whose Wildcats haven't beaten the Bears since 2008. "A win over Mt. Juliet wouldn't be any bigger than beating Rossview (two weeks ago) was. It might be a bigger game as far as the rivalry.
"We told our guys the past is the past. We can't change it. We got to do our jobs this week. It's going to be an uphill battle. They may be 1-2, but you change a few plays, they could be 3-0."
Mt. Juliet fell to 1-2 with a 7-0 loss to Gallatin last week.
"It was eerily similar to our quarterfinal game (with eventual state champion Oakland) last year where the defense, and even the punters, played a tremendous field position contest," Perry said. "It was an extremely physical football game. There was a lot to be said for the effort of both football teams in that game."
After dealing with Gallatin running back Spencer Briggs last week, the Bears will have to battle Wildcat running backs Zavier Ali and C.J. Hatchett in addition to quarterback Tristan Lewis.
"They have two really good running backs and they do a really good job of utilizing their guys and giving each of them an equal number of plays," Perry said. "(Lewis) does a good job with their offense. They're probably the most balanced team we've seen.
"Their defense is a sound defense. They're not going to line up being in the wrong place. Solid linebacker play."
Dedman also praised the Bear defense.
"Their defensive line, all four guys they put up front, are really good," Dedman said. "They run to the ball. They do it with the scheme and the proper leverage they're trying to get to. They do a great job of keeping everybody in front of them."
Mt. Juliet offensive coordinator Zach White, who formerly held that position at Central, switched from a wing-T to the spread a couple of weeks ago.
"They're doing a good job, as quickly as they put it in, of running it," Dedman said. "They've got good size up front. They got the big receiver (Malik Bowen). They got a good running back (Conlin Baggott). We've got to do a good job of maintaining our gap control and running to the football."
Hendersonville at Lebanon
While Wilson Central and Mt. Juliet duke it out in West Wilson, the region's other 1-0 team, Hendersonville, will try to maintain its share of the top spot against a Lebanon team trying to climb into the first division. Both teams are 2-2 overall with Hendersonville dropping an 18-17 decision to crosstown rival Beech while Lebanon was surviving a comeback from LaVergne 28-27 after the Blue Devils led by three touchdowns late in the first half.
"We felt like the way they played defense, there were plays to be made, and we made three in the first half," Lebanon coach Chuck Gentry said of the Wolverines. "A little tougher to run because they had everybody up in there. But we were able to throw. They didn't do anything different in the second half. We had the lead and we played it close to the vest.
"Just a few mistakes (fumbled kickoff and two interceptions). It's the self-inflicted ones. We're just not executing the way we need to be executing 100% of the time. I feel like we're getting a little better as we go. But it's got to be all of the time, not some of the time. We didn't tackle well in space (even though) we had eight or nine sacks."
After dealing with LaVergne's passing game last week, the Blue Devils will face the wing-T, an offense synonymous with the Commandos for decades, but with new twists.
"They have added, they did last year, option stuff into their game and they added some spread into their game," Gentry said. "It's not (former coach) Bruce Hatfield wing-Team all the time.
"But they're still a well-coached football team that's good at what they do."
Hendersonville still runs a 50 defense with some cover 3 and man coverage.
"It's a lot of the same principles to what we do," Gentry said.
As mentioned above, this game will be televised live on MyTV30's Friday Night Rivals.
"Very important game to us if we have playoff aspirations and things we want to accomplish," Gentry said. "It's on TV. (It has) all the components to be a big game."
Watertown at Cascade
After facing traditional rivals Gordonsville, Trousdale County and DeKalb County (and winning) in three of the first four games, the Purple Tigers face a Cascade team that, though not a long-standing rival, was Watertown's season opener for several years last decade and proved to be a tough out.
SEE REMATCH/PAGE B2
But the Champions are struggling at 0-3 for the season and 0-1 in Region 4-2A while Watertown is on the top end of the league at 1-0, 3-1 overall. This is where the grind of the season really kicks in as the Tigers seek to repeat as region champions.
"We're in the driver's seat," Webster said, by virtue of beating Trousdale. "This is the most important game on our schedule."
Cascade, located outside the Bedford County community of Wartrace, runs a wing-T offense and a 4-4 defense.
"They got a few guys who have a little speed and some decent size, but they're not a huge football team," Webster said of the Champions.
Webster said the Purple Tigers were healthy at the start oft the week.
Davidson Academy at Friendship Christian
While the Commanders sit atop the East Region at 3-0, this will be a good measuring stick against the rest of Division II-A, even though the Bears didn't pick up their first win of this season until doubling up Columbia Academy 14-7 last week. They opened with a 30-6 loss to Franklin Road Academy and a 21-13 setback to Nashville Christian. McNeal indicated DA looks a lot like the team which beat Friendship in last December's state title game.
"They're good," McNeal said of the Bears, whose graduation losses weren't deep, but significant. "They graduated three good ones -- their quarterback, running back and defensive end -- all went Division I."
With former quarterback Stone Norton now a freshman at Florida International, coach Jonathan Quinn has backed off the passing attack just a tad.
"He's not trying to throw it as much," McNeal said. "Right now, they're a little more run.
"They're real big up front. They're a real big team."
Davidson's defense has a 5-2 look, McNeal said.
"They come after you," he said. "They blitz, they stunt. They're a very aggressive defense."
McNeal said that other than quarterback Camden Hayslip, the Commanders were healthy coming out of last week.
Mt. Juliet Christian at Franklin Grace Christian
After putting up 49 points, but losing, last week, the Saints will face a Grace Christian team which has been outscored 185-23 in an 0-4 start. In a point of comparison, MJCA lost to King's 65-49 while Grace dropped a 48-7 decision to TKA in a battle of Lions.
Grace, coached by former Titans quarterback Rusty Smith, runs a spread offense and a 3-3 stack on defense.
"They have a little bit of everything," said MJCA coach Dan Davis, whose Saints are 1-1 in the East Region and 1-3 overall. "They throw it a little more than they run it.
"They're more of a blitzing team than anything. They like to bring pressure."
Keys to this week?
"The biggest thing is we need to eliminate the big plays," Davis answered. "We made enough plays (last week) to won, We just didn't stop their big play."
Davis said the Saints were healthy at the start of the week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.