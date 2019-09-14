WGN's 72-year run with the Cubs is ending

CHICAGO -- As the Cubs count down to the end of this crazy season, the magic number for WGN-TV has been reduced to five.
The station's 72-year run of televising Cubs games on free TV will come to an end after this season, and only five games remain on the schedule.
For those keeping score at home, WGN's last three home games are Sunday against the Pirates, Sept. 18 versus the Reds and Sept. 21 against the Cardinals, while the two remaining road games are Sept. 25 in Pittsburgh and Sept. 27 in St. Louis.
Except for a dozen games reserved for national broadcast, all Cubs games will be televised on the club's new Marquee Sports Network in 2020 at a cost yet to be announced.
As anyone who has been watching the Cubs on WGN knows, there have been few mentions of the imminent end of their seven-decades-long association with the team. And though they will address the situation during their final home telecast on Sept. 21 and their final telecast Sept. 27, don't expect endless cut-ins during games of great moments of WGN's past.
"It's not really about us," WGN producer-director Marc Brady said. "The legacy itself is always going to be there. But for us to try to blow things out, it almost becomes self-serving, especially because the Cubs aren't going anywhere. We just may not be involved with them, but they'll still be here. So there is no finality in the Cubs broadcasts, just for us.
"It's a very unique situation, especially because we have a contending team. I think the reason fans enjoy WGN is we allow the game to be the game. It would be hypocritical to flip it at the end and make it about us. It's always about the team. We just don't feel it's our place to celebrate us."
Brady, the camera operators and the dozens of other WGN employees who work to produce the sights and sounds you hear on a Cubs telecast don't know if they'll be part of the new venture, so this is a bittersweet time. Announcers Len Kasper and Jim Deshaies will be part of the move to Marquee.
But Brady said WGN's employees just have to do their jobs as if it were a normal ending to the season.
WGN began broadcasting Cubs games in 1948 and has the longest relationship with a major-league team. It celebrated the 70th anniversary of the first telecast with a special in April of 2018, and that will have to suffice for nostalgia.
But you'll still be able to see clips of Ernie Banks' 500th home run, Ken Holtzman's no-hitter in 1969 and Kerry Wood's 20-strikeout game on the Marquee Network, which will have complete access to all the Cubs archives from WGN.
"And no matter what, the WGN legacy will always be there," Brady said. "For me, the perfect way to end it was (Monday night's) game in San Diego, the next big Cubs rookie (Nico Hoerner) plays his first game on WGN.
"It reminded me of a rookie that burst onto the scene in 1998 when I started here, a guy named Kerry Wood. That was sort of when the Cubs went to another level, and having Nico wrap things up in a nice little bow with his debut was perfect. Doing the postgame interview with Nico, for me, it was almost like I'd come full circle. He was not nearly as nervous as Kerry Wood after his (20-strikeout) game.
"The world has changed, and Nico had already probably done a million interviews, so it was like, 'No problem.' "
The world has changed TV-wise too. WGN for years was the only station to air Cubs games, but now you have to work to find out which station they're on every day.
But the farewells will be muted, and the Cubs' chase for the division title or a wild-card spot won't be interrupted by Jack Brickhouse's call ("C'mon, Moose") of Walt "Moose" Moryn saving Don Cardwell's 1960 no-hitter or any other memorable highlight from the old days.
"In the end, we're fans too," Brady said. "And we know nothing makes a fan more discouraged than us talking about us."
