Wildcats blank Antioch in homecoming, 54-0

GLADEVILLE -- Wilson Central remained unbeaten following a 54-0 throttling of Antioch on Friday night.
It was homecoming night for Wilson Central. The Wildcat stands were filled to see 2019 homecoming queen Hailey Hunter be crowned and the 6A matchup between the Bears of Antioch and the Wildcats. After their first 3-0 start in several years, the Wildcats rolled into homecoming week looking to roll over an 0-3 Antioch team. The Bears, under first year head coach Ian Marshall, looked to find their first win in the past 23 games. However, the story favored the Wildcats greatly.
The first quarter started with the Bears chewing up about three minutes of the clock before punting the ball away. Shortly after receiving the football, Wilson Central struck first with a 9-yard touchdown rush from Zavier Ali.
Antioch gave up the football once more, giving the Wildcats their second drive that continued into the second quarter. The first quarter flew by as both teams kept to the ground for their offensive scheme.
See Wildcats/Page B6
The Wildcats bruised the Bears in the second quarter. Only eight seconds into the period, Tristan Lewis danced his way into the end zone to give the Wildcats a 13-0 lead.
Antioch rolled out on offense, looking for some sort of answer, but Justin Smith snatched Antioch quarterback Joey Alberight's pass out of the sky and took it to the end zone.
The game was now 20-0, but the Wildcats weren't done with the first half. On the next drive, C.J. Hatchett took his turn for a rushing touchdown of 13 yards.
Antioch refrained from any offensive success, hardly making it to midfield throughout the first half. Before halftime arrived, Lewis tossed a 5-yard score to Ali to lock the score at 34-0 going into the second half.
After halftime, the Wildcats went right back to work. Brett Robinson scurried his way into the end zone to put the Wildcats up by 41.
The TSSAA mercy rule was now in effect, limiting the time either team had to score with the running clock. Antioch resulted to giving the ball up once more, and the Wildcats took to Hayden Shults under center. Shults handed the ball off to senior C.J. Morrow with 2:09 remaining in the third, and Morrow fought his way across the goal line for a 47-yard rushing touchdown. The third quarter closed shortly after, leaving 12 minutes left to play.
The fourth quarter proved quiet for both teams, as the Wildcats managed only one touchdown and the Bears none. Wilson Central's score came on a 28-yard touchdown reception from Shults to Emanuel Tramontano. Shults fumbled the football late in the quarter, but interceptions from Zach Hudson and Alex Atwell sealed the Wildcats' victory.
The Wildcats managed 350 yards of offense of 32 plays, compared to Antioch's 24 yards on 34 snaps. Wilson Central was perfect through the air, as Lewis went 4-for-4 for 67 yards and a touchdown, and Shults tossed 1-of-1 for 28 yards and a score. Robinson led Wildcat rushers with nine carries for 75 yards and a touchdown. He, along with Morrow, Hatchett, Ali, and Lewis, were all responsible for rushing touchdowns. Clayton Duke led Wilson Central in receiving with a catch for 45 yards. Tramontano finished with a reception for 28 yards, and Ali also had a rushing touchdown.
The Wildcats will travel to take on the Bears of Mt. Juliet this coming Friday. The Wildcats look to start 5-0 pending a win over the Bears, and Mt. Juliet, coming off a 7-0 loss at the hands of 5A powerhouse Gallatin, look to rebound against the Wildcats.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.